Wizards Build Separation in Lottery With Loss to Hornets

Amidst a tough losing stretch, there are always going to be positives to look at. For the Washington Wizards, there are several positive signs. Even in a close loss to the Charlotte Hornets, where the final score was 119-115, it felt like a great day of basketball for the Wiz Kids.

The team decided to start the youngest lineup in NBA history in this matchup, giving Will Riley the nod due to multiple roster injuries. The average age of the starting lineup was 20.64 years old, the youngest since the NBA started tracking it in 1970. Even though the roster was young today, that did not stop them from showing how deadly this squad will be in the next few seasons.

Wizards Drop Another on the Road

The rookies decided to put on a show in Charlotte. Tre Johnson scored a career high 26 points on 6-of-15 shooting from distance. The majority of his shots came from long range in the loss. Besides torching the nylon, Johnson also showed off his playmaking ability, finishing with six assists. The rookie out of Texas has immense potential and is already looking like one of the league's best three-point shooters.

Jamir Watkins, the second-round pick out of Florida State, also had an impressive showing. His offense was a concern when he was drafted, but in the loss, he had 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, along with 6 rebounds. His defense is where he thrives, though, as Watkins recorded an impressive five steals on the day. He may not be the most impressive player, but his defense is enough to secure him rotational minutes.

Alex Sarr also had another dominant showing, giving him a chance to make the All-Star game due to injuries around the league. Sarr ended his day with 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting, while also knocking down a triple. The only concern for Sarr is his rebounding, as he only had four in the close loss. This problem could be solved, though, with some backup on the glass, which could arrive during the offseason.

All in all, this was the kind of loss fans should be happy with. The team showed improvement and development, while also improving their draft standings. Currently, the Wizards have the worst record in the league, which means the lowest they can fall in the draft right now is fifth overall. It may not sound nice, but expect more losses and for this team to finish with only 20 wins at this rate. This is for the team's future, though, and the best course of action.

