Wizards Sign Rookie to Multi-Year Contract

The Washington Wizards and Jamir Watkins, their most recent second-round draft pick, have agreed to a new two-year contract. After entering the league on a two-way agreement, the defensive-minded wing picks up some longer-term security just two-thirds of the way into his rookie season.

The Washington Wizards are signing two-way guard Jamir Watkins to a new two-year contract, agents Drew Morrison and Sam Rose of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Watkins has averaged 13.2 points and one steal in his last six games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2026

Watkins has been one of the quiet revelations of what's been a tank-tastic 2025-26 Wizards campaign, someone who instantly figured out carve out a spot for himself in the big-leagues behind some of the most inspiring hustle on Washington's roster.

He's only been a regular member of the team's rotation for a month, impressing his coaching staff with his defensive effort and strength in going on to average 8.2 points, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over his last 16 games as a trustworthy reserve.

Now, there's a reason why he had to wait until the 43rd pick of the 2025 NBA Draft to find an NBA home. He started his rookie season at 24 years old, around half-a-decade older than true one-and-done draft classmates Tre Johnson and Will Riley, but he's managed to leverage his college experience as a two-way force into a mature approach as a league-ready role player.

His jump shot could use some work, as he's at 26.6% on 3-point attempts. Defenses are still willingly giving him that shot, but as Watkins shoots with growing confidence while forcibly attacking the rim and going up strong when given the opportunities, he's continuing to prove himself as a viable nightly option for when the squad is fully-healthy and armed with their newly-acquired All-Stars.

Feb 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) takes a shot over Charlotte Hornets center PJ Hall (16) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Watkins Joins In on Signing Season

The Wizards' wing caps off a big week for the organization's pool of deep-cut draft picks, as Watkins closely follows Tristan Vukcevic's lead in inking multi-year investments that function as extensions. And while the seven-foot shooter took two and a half years of streaky play and inconsistencies on both ends of the floor, his fellow second-rounder needed just 30 career appearances to complete his case as a keeper.

Feb 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) and Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If the Wizards' recent two-way options-turned-regulars in Vuckevic and Justin Champagnie can reveal anything about how Watkins' money will be structured, there's reason to believe that this'll be for a small sum of non-guaranteed money that will take the wing through the remainder of this year and the next, and that second year may have a team option attached. Specific financial details are still pending following ESPN's Shams Charania's initial signing announcement.

Consider this another success for the Wizards' talent evaluation room, having located one of the league's better perimeter defenders with the sort of pick that plenty other organizations would have burned. Watkins is already productive as a specialist with plenty more scoring upside to offer, and he should continue solidifying himself as a Wizards regular in preparing for a second season that could have loaded stakes for all hungry role players involved.

