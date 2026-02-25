Wizards Should Extend These Two Young Guards

With the Washington Wizards’ recent decision to extend center Tristan Vuckevic to a long-term deal, the question of which Wizard is next on the extension board has arisen.

As it stands, three members of Washington are still on two-way deals, and one more is on a 10-day contract. Obviously, the Wizards can’t re-sign all of them due to roster size limitations, but with the impending release of D’Angelo Russell and another vacancy left open due to recent trades, Washington has two open spots they can choose to fill.

The Washington Wizards are signing two-way center Tristan Vukcevic to a new three-year, $9 million deal, sources tell ESPN. Team option in third season. The Wizards and the 7-footer's agent, Jason Ranne of Wasserman, reached the new contract Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hMnsnEctCB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2026

The strategy of GM Will Dawkins thus far has been to audition those open roster spots with members of the Capital City Go-Go, signing them to 10-day deals and seeing which ones are good fits for the team.

Washington could choose to continue to employ that strategy, giving small opportunities for the rest of the season, but it seems as if they are looking to hand out a long-term deal sooner rather than later, leaving two players as clear candidates for extensions.

Jamir Watkins

Feb 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) takes a shot before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jamir Watkins was the Wizards’ third and final draft pick in the 2025 class, selecting him with the 43rd overall pick and signing him to a two-way deal. Since then, Watkins has shown a plethora of flashes into the talent he possesses, particularly on the defensive end, where he has routinely picked up opposing teams’ lead creators.

The 24-year-old has thrived doing so, posting a steal rate and block rate that both exceed 2% — including a stellar game in which he recorded five steals and two blocks in a matchup versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Watkins does have a ways to go on the offensive end, particularly as a shooter, where he is shooting just 25%, but the long-term upside of keeping him around seems to be well worth the investment.

Sharife Cooper

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Sharife Cooper (13) dribbles gainst the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Through Washington’s extensive efforts to tank, mixed with a plethora of injury issues and trade complications, many Wizards who would otherwise be left out of the rotation have been given ample opportunity to prove themselves. Sharife Cooper is one of the many players in that grouping who has been given the chance, and one of the few who has made the most of it.

Since asserting himself as a staple in the rotation, Cooper has been posting averages of 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, showcasing an impressive shot creation and playmaking feel that has translated to positive play.

Despite being a once highly touted recruit, this stint in Washington was Cooper’s first real chance to prove himself as an NBA player, something he hasn’t taken for granted. The Wizards do have a loaded backcourt of young talent, making Cooper’s fit with the team long term a bit murky, but the risk of keeping him around on a small deal will almost surely be outweighed by the value he can bring to the team.

