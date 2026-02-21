Wizards Sign Tristan Vukcevic to Three-Year Deal

The Washington Wizards have changed their approach from signing players to 10-day contracts to going in-house for standard contracts.

Tristan Vukcevic was signed to a three-year, $9 million deal, as reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. It was then followed up by a report showing that Leaky Black of the Capital City Go-Go will be signed to a two-way contract with the Wizards.

This move still leaves the Wizards with one open roster spot after all 10-day contracts expire. It should also be noted that Vukcevic is the first player drafted by Will Dawkins and Michael Winger to receive a new contract or extension.

Vukcevic Signs Standard Deal

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) reacts after having a technical foul called against him against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

This move was going to happen at some point, as this was the final season Vukcevic could be on a two-way contract. The center also had only a few games left on his two-way deal, as two-way players are only allowed to appear in 50 games. Vukcevic has been active for 43 games, but has only appeared in 35 of those.

This season, the 2023 second-round pick is averaging 7.9 points on 47.8% shooting. The backup center is also bringing in 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks a night. Overall in his career, Vukcevic is averaging a decent 8.6 points on 48% shooting with 3.3 rebounds.

Vukcevic is an offensive player not afraid to shoot or attack. He rarely finds a shot he does not like, and will pull up from distance if he has the space. The confidence is there to be a solid player, but he still has much to prove on defense. If Vukcevic becomes just an average defender, then having him fill that backup center when this team is ready to be competitive. The deal also includes a team option for the final year of the contract.

Leaky Black Signs Two-Way Deal

Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Leaky Black (12) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Of course, with Vukcevic signing a standard deal, the Wizards had an open two-way spot to fill. The organization decided to give the two-way contract to Leaky Black, who has been playing with the Go-Go this season. Black has only played one season in the NBA, with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023-2024 season.

That season, Black only played 26 games, averaging 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. Black was then waived by the Hornets and then was picked up by the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Go-Go. This season with the Go-Go, Black is averaging 10.1 points on 45.9% shooting from distance and 8.4 rebounds a game.

Black is a solid player who earned his second two-way contract. This does not mean he will be on a two-way deal again next season, as the Wizards have multiple second-round picks in the upcoming draft. This is the perfect opportunity for Black to showcase why he belongs in the NBA.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!