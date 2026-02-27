Wizards Tank is Stunting Young Star's Growth

The Washington Wizards’ 2025–26 season has been one fans will likely want to forget, as the nature of the tank has brought about a lot of ugly games where Washington is clearly playing with the goal of losing in mind. Because of this, head coach Brian Keefe is often forced to pull guys out down the stretch in favor of a second unit that isn’t as proven when it comes to winning basketball.

For the most part, this strategy makes sense, as it both continues to push the Wizards in the right direction for their franchise hopes and gives some unproven young players a chance to thrive. However, some young players in Washington have been negatively impacted by this approach, with the most prevalent example being the recent struggles of rookie guard Tre Johnson.

It’s not uncommon to see a rookie hit a tough stretch around the midseason mark — in fact, it’s quite common. Most first-year players in the NBA have never played that many games without an extended break, leaving them unprepared for the 82-game schedule. Although one could chalk up Johnson’s recent struggles to just that — a rough stretch — it seems as if there may be a bigger culprit behind his stumble.

Before his most recent matchup, Johnson had been posting averages of just 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game over the month of February, on concerning shooting splits of 37.9% from the field and 14.3% from three. The 19-year-old guard was able to find a bit of a groove in his last game, scoring an efficient 14 points, but it seemed as if the moment he got hot, he was yanked from the floor.

Tre Johnson attacks Risacher in transition and steps back for the smooth middy. pic.twitter.com/PxYV38SJJe — Wizards Film Room (@KevinFolliNBA) February 27, 2026

Concerning Trend

Johnson’s early removal from games isn’t just a one-time thing either — it’s been a recurring trend over the course of the season that has consistently impeded his ability to find a rhythm. Because of this, he has often been left with limited opportunity, playing in short stints and never really being given a chance to ride out a heater.

Jan 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) looks on during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

As a result, Johnson has looked vastly different compared to the player who took D.C. by storm over his first 38 games, when he shot 39.8% from three and averaged 13.1 points per game. He still has plenty of time to rediscover his groove and play through his struggles, but if Washington continues to employ this strategy, it could very well stunt the growth of one of their most promising young talents.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!