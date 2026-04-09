Wizards' Top Draft Asset Finally Completes Dramatic Journey Back Home

For years, the Washington Wizards' choice to send out a heavily protected draft pick as a sweetener for their famous Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall transaction has hung heavy over the D.C. fan base's collective head.

That final grasp at locating a star to guide the otherwise-middling combination of veterans and low-leverage prospects did work in the short term, but only if you consider the 2020-21 roster's 47.2% win rate and their subsequent first round playoff dismissal a success. The real drama came down to whether the top-eight protected 2026 first-round pick they'd relented in the exchange would vanish into thin air this season, and as of this week, the Wizards have finally diffused that outcome from potentially playing out.

Mar 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) is introduced before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Their final position in the summer's draft lottery's still yet to be determined with three games still remaining on the Wizards' docket, but one thing is for certain: even if they win out from here on out, they can't escape a bottom-four record, meaning that the eighth slot is the furthest they can fall in a disastrous turn of events, thereby sealing off the possibility of their losing the pick entirely.

The massive sigh of relief for Wizards fans also doubles as a frustrating blow for the New York Knicks, their old eastern rivals who somehow ended up with the keystone asset from Washington's gamble. They've spent months coming to terms with the odds that they'd have to settle for a pair of Wizards' second-rounders as compensation for the likely-to-convey trade chip, but it's still worth asking- how did the Houston Rockets' return for Westbrook end up on the other side of the country to begin with?

Three Trades and the Waiting Game

The pick that initially accompanied Wall to Houston wasn't always meant to stretch this deep into the decade. The lottery protections on the Wizards' swing in the 2023 draft didn't pan out when they bombed hard enough to land Bilal Coulibaly, and they similarly tanked well enough to skirt the tightening standards that continued to increase as it rolled over year after year.

Clinching a top-eight placement was as mathematically tough as it ever got for the Wizards to keep their shot at building atop their already-established young corps, but that wouldn't be the Rockets' problem to incessantly monitor.

They didn't even retain the Wizards' future draft rights for that long, dealing that opportunity punk the Wizards over to the hoarding Oklahoma City Thunder during the very next offseason. It was forwarded as another moving part in the Rockets' initiative to trade for the rights to Alperen Şengün at No. 16 in the 2021 draft, gifting Houston an All-Star center along with the ultra-rare picture of his donning the hat of a prime Western Conference rival.

Jul 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, Turkey) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number sixteen overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knowing the caliber of player that Şengün became, this also features as a unique instance in which Oklahoma City fell short of reaping as much as they could have out of a transaction. The Turkish prospect wasn't a nobody heading into the draft, having won the MVP of his home country's league at just 18 years old, but famed Thunder General Manager Sam Presti refused to let any sentiment of a lopsided exchange linger in keeping the Wizards' pick moving to the next suitor.

Next up were the Knicks, who took the already-likely-to-roll pick on during the very next year's draft night to acquire project prospect Ousmane Dieng - funny enough, another deal that didn't quite work out in the eventual champions' favor. While the Thunder padded their own prospect pool, the Knicks fortified their own stockpile of future firsts, holding onto the theoretical rights to the Wizards' shot at the 2026 class for four long years.

For six years Washingtonians worried, and that's a long time in NBA terms - for reference, Westbrook has donned that many different teams' jerseys since the Wizards first made the call to Houston in game-planning the swap that got the chain started.

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) scores during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Washington careened into unwillingly attending annual lottery drawings while the rest of the league wheeled and dealed, but they eventually embraced the rebuilding opportunity in realizing the error in its managing ways.

A new front office stepped in with the intention of bringing that pick back home, and as unsightly as a 17-62 record looks, this season's mission has been accomplished. There's no more need to wonder of the Wizards' lottery representative will walk away empty-handed; they'll add one more franchise-changer this June, whether New York or anyone else who had a sliver of controlling the team's draft fate likes it or not.

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