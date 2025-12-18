Wizards Facing Tough Spurs Squad in Return to Action

The 4–20 Washington Wizards are set to return to action following a four-day hiatus, taking on the 18–7 San Antonio Spurs. During the Wizards’ hiatus, the Spurs were busy competing for the NBA Cup, making it all the way to the Finals before falling 113–124 to the New York Knicks. Washington will have their work cut out for them, no doubt. However, the recent positive injury news in D.C., along with the extended layoff, could be the exact formula needed for the Wizards to pull off the upset.

I HAVE SEEN THE LIGHT pic.twitter.com/3wMWwAWOkV — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) December 13, 2025

Led by an Alien

By now, the vast majority of the NBA and basketball world have become well aware of the ability that Spurs center Victor Wembanyama possesses. The league has never seen a player quite like Wemby, considering his combination of length, shooting ability, and guard skill. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman has all the tools necessary to take over the league and, to be quite frank, he is doing just that.

Victor Wembanyama is on FIRE!



16 PTS (O/U 18.5)

6 REB

2-3 3PTpic.twitter.com/eqNoi9wYu2 — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) December 17, 2025

In just his third season in the NBA, Wembanyama is averaging 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.5 blocks a game. He has shown the remarkable ability to play both inside and out on both ends of the floor, being a nightmare matchup for any team that is tasked with stopping him. Washington has had some luck with the news of Alex Sarr’s return, as his length and mobility could be enough to give Wemby problems. Either way, the Wizards’ hands will be full on both ends of the floor trying to slow the roll of the 21-year-old.

Loaded Backcourt

San Antonio has been able to utilize the ever-active trade market and pair it with high draft picks in order to collect a perfect backcourt to pair with Wembanyama. The backcourt trio of De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper combine as three of the most lethal downhill attackers from the guard spot, and together they blend perfectly. Fox’s speed is second to none in today’s NBA, and he pairs it with an ever-developing shot touch and playmaking ability, making him lethal in every facet offensively.

Harper and Castle’s games are less polished, but they too possess the ability to take over games with their downhill playmaking. Harper uses his slick handle and sturdy frame to constantly work his way into the paint, collecting easy points and assists in the process. Castle, on the other hand, is one of the better athletes in the NBA, thriving in the open floor and using his tools to live around the rim.

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA;San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) attempts to shoot the ball against the New York Knicks in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Wizards have their plate full in this matchup — no doubt. On paper, the Spurs are the more talented and lethal team both offensively and defensively, which is reflected by the hefty betting lines. However, Washington has found a groove of sorts over the past month or so, which they could pair with a recovering lineup to pull off some upsets. It may be a tall task to upset San Antonio on their home court, but a loss is not a foregone conclusion.

