Can Wizards' Veteran Center Turn Another Midseason Profit?

The Washington Wizards ended last season's peculiar Kyle Kuzma saga with a midseason trade, dumping one of their leading scorers on the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson.

It was a trade that was celebrated around DC for the franchise's ability to turn a disgruntled veteran into an expiring contract and a young piece, but that wasn't even the best move the organization made at that deadline.

They also sent Marvin Bagley III, a one-time draft disappointment who'd settled into a role as a rebounding, post-scoring center, to the Memphis Grizzlies. Headlining the package back to Washington was the Grizzlies' lottery-protected first-round pick, which only converted when they made the playoffs as an 8-seed and flipped an asset that ended up manifesting in an inspiring young prospect in Will Riley.

Dec 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In this same offseason, the one in which the Wizards added Riley to their expansive young core, they re-signed Bagley for another go-around in DC. And now, with the trade deadline having opened for the majority of recent signees, he has a chance at netting the franchise assets once again.

Bagley's Re-Resurgence

The former blue-chip Duke prospect bounced around the league for a bit before ending up in Washington two seasons ago, where he padded his stats for a while before eventually slipping out of the squad's rotation before he was traded once again in the following season.

He's settled in much more comfortably as Alex Sarr's backup since re-inking on another short agreement, averaging 9.6 points per game on a career-high 60.9% shooting from the field. Bagley's as efficient at the rim as he's ever been in the pros, converting over 70% of his attempts between 0-3 feet with the help of his trusty post hook shot and knack for second-chance put-back layups.

Nov 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) attempts a jump shot over Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

That effort has been instrumental in the glimpses of optimism that the December Wizards have occasionally flashed, as they've exhibited all of the hustle and heart that fans hoped out of the young roster. He's held up defensively in some tight spots, and now played himself into fringe-asset territory.

Backup bigs with multiple rotation-worthy NBA skills are quietly difficult to come by, as most teams could use a play-finishing rebounder with size and experience like Bagley. Well-known scorers on expiring contracts like CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton are expected to soak up much of the attention of interested outsiders, but it's fair to keep an eye out for another protected first-round pick earned directly off of Washington's hard-working backup big.

