Whats Next for the Wizards After Russell Westbrook Declined a Two-Year Deal

Early in the offseason, Marc Stein reported that the Washington Wizards were interested in signing Russell Westbrook. Then, at some point, everything went quiet, and they reached out to Demar DeRozan. All of a sudden, Westbrook decided to retire even though he clearly had some left in the tank. Now we know the details, thanks to The Stein Line.

Westbrook Declined Two-Year Deal

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marc Stein recently reported that the Wizards did in fact offer Westbrook a two-year deal. However, he decided to retire instead, which is never a good look for a team. While the contract details are unknown, the money would likely have been in the $6 million-a-year range. The main kicker for Westbrook was the role, as he reportedly ended conversations, not his agent.

With how the team is built right now, it would be safe to assume that he would be in a mentor role. Finding a path to minutes would have been extremely difficult for the veteran guard, and his time would be used coaching young players like Bub Carrington to become a better finisher. While not getting him in that role is a rough blow to the team, it is not the end of the world. There are still players in free agency who can be signed, and there is a clear frontrunner for who.

Eyes Now on DeRozan

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) before the game against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was hinted at the end of Stein's reporting that the Wizards will shift focus to DeRozan for the final roster spot. While he isn't the best option for the Wizards, it makes sense in some regards. The two other teams in the East interested in him are the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Beyond adding another good player to the roster, this signing would also limit the Heat and Cavaliers from getting better. Right now, the Heat and Cavaliers have little depth, so stopping them from getting a deeper bench helps during the season. Then there is the buy-low vision, as the team can then trade him in the season for draft capital from a contender or hopeful contender. The Wizards will be trying for a playoff spot, but that does not hinge on DeRozan, so trading him does not change that outlook.

There are positives to signing him, but not for on-court reasons. They are all off-court. This is going to be the case for any free agent left, as the rotation seems set at this point. The next signing will simply be for off-court reasons, as a mentor or presence in the locker room.

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