Wizards' Favorite Veteran Free Agent Options Remain Viable Additions Following Latest Signing

Last week, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the first Washington Wizards transaction in weeks. With a nearly-complete roster set and ready to go for the 2026-27 season, the team opted to sign veteran guard Alondes Williams back for another go-around in D.C.

Free agent guard Alondes Williams has reached an agreement on a deal with the Washington Wizards, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports tells me. Williams scored a career-high 25 points for Wiz last season. pic.twitter.com/YPcCHtrVVW — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 7, 2026

Now, with all due respect to Williams, this announcement hardly registered as breaking news. Lead ESPN insider Shams Charania, who's usually all over every signing and maneuver of note, had nothing to provide or post on the matter following Haynes' announcement.

Details on the agreement weren't easy to come by, either, leading most casual observers to assume one of two things; if Williams weren't here to take the still-vacant 15th spot on the full roster, he'd slide neatly into a two-way slot ahead of the injured Jamir Watkins or one of his rim-running colleagues. After all, Williams, who'd scored a career-high 25 points during one of his limited Wizards appearances last season, had already proven he's talented and confident enough to score at the highest level.

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Alondes Williams (31) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But those assumptions wouldn't be accurate. Not only is Williams over-qualified for a two-way agreement, having spent parts of four fragmented seasons journeying the NBA- two too many to join Watkins, Felix Okpara and Julian Reese on the fringes of Washington's technical roster, but the Exhibit-10 he'd signed operates differently from most every other pact the Wizards have handed out this summer.

He'll get a training camp invite on a non-guaranteed salary, providing him a likely avenue to the G League-affiliated Capital City Go-Go and another chance to eat some regular season opportunities, just like he did over four appearances this past winter. This means that the race to fill out the final full-time spot on Washington's bench remains open for bidding, thereby breathing fresh life into numerous aging veterans angling for one last chance at the bigs.

Williams' Funny Wizards Timing

Lost in the late-offseason announcement was the fact that Williams re-signed to Washington on Aug, 7, exactly one year after Anthony Gill inked his previous deal to remain a Wizard.

That one-and-done contract served the organization well. Career-Wizard Gill managed 50+ appearances for the fourth consecutive year, making him a valuable asset in terms of raw availability while most of his teammates bowed out of the season early with various injuries, and he had no issue dispensing his usual glue-guy contributions as the locker room staple. Yet here he remains several months into his return to free agency, still out there waiting for that next phone call.

Sweet back door dime from Anthony Gill sets up Will Riley for the dunk. pic.twitter.com/i1gt5swYGg — Wizards Film Room (@KevinFolliNBA) February 20, 2026

Physical forward Gill can't match the same box score highlights as some other still-available veterans, but that's not necessarily what the Wizards should be angling to add right now. Already prioritizing over a half-dozen first round draftees to feed, head coach Brian Keefe has his work cut out for him in forming a rotation balanced with star-caliber professionals like Trae Young and Anthony Davis alongside more supplementary pieces such as Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton.

Gill's more of a culture bet than anything else, someone who knows how to help bring a locker room together from the margins without demanding playing time. And within a subtly-crowded lineup already saddled with different timelines and approaches, there's value in the guy who's just happy to be a part of the team and community attached to it.

Wilder Alternatives to Monitor

But again, if Gill were so guaranteed to re-join the squad, it remains interesting that Williams was able to butt ahead of the previously-longest-tenured Wizard in line.

Assuming the Wizards really do weigh the need for a defensive-minded, ball-moving guard ahead of Gill following recent additions to Washington's frontcourt, Aaron Holiday provides just those needs alongside some handy off-ball shooting touch. Gabe Vincent, too has been linked to the team thanks to his own two-way skillset, but those subtle fits don't mean that the Wizards have completely strayed away from checking into other, flashier names.

Russell Westbrook is the most talented name still left team-less in August, and it didn't take long for Wizards fans to start seeing their team thrown into his sweepstakes. He was a crowd favorite during his one-and-done Wizards season, and he still has plenty to give as an energizing playmaker.

Westbrook isn't without his always-wild swings in efficient play, but convincing him to slide this far down in Keefe's pecking order may be a challenge. This is a 9x All-Star and former MVP who's directly coming off of 29 nightly minutes with the Sacramento Kings, and asking a recent 15-point-per-game scorer to serve as the deep-cut 11th man may not be attractive sell to the proud legend.

Nov 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and guard Russell Westbrook (18) walk toward the bench during a timeout during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the very least, he gives the Wizards something they could theoretically benefit from as someone capable of binding a second unit together. Former Kings teammate and fellow remaining free agent DeMar DeRozan, however, makes even less sense.

He, too, has earned a few Wizards shouts as a scorer to pad their bench, with Charania himself checking into the rumor mill to co-sign Washington's reported interest. DeRozan's credentials as the league's No. 18 all-time scorer would invite a double-edged sword into D.C., though, as he's mostly set on his hyper-specific brand of bucket-generating as a free throw-drawing rim threat and midrange pull-up artist. It's a playstyle that's been proven to put up points, but not one that wouldn't benefit the Wizards' vast assortment of touch-needy prospects.

He serves to remind Washington's hungry fan base of a few of this season's primary goals. Putting the young guns in positions to succeed remains atop the front office's list of objectives, even if names like Westbrook and DeRozan can still put up points. And as enticing as "talents" sound this deep into free agency, bringing balance to a complicated lineup has to take precedent when deciding who'll round out the cast of benchwarmers.

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