Wizards 2025-26 Player Grades: Justin Champagnie

Justin Champagnie remained a cult favorite among Washington Wizards, someone who had to be watched to be appreciated on a 17-65 roster without many other league-ready pros. The hustler of hustlers, there's a reason why smart outsiders were subtly angling to trade for the hard-rebounding, scuffle-ready forward.

Even throughout the occasional shooting slumps and minute inconsistencies, he won over doubters while proving the believers right. He's one of the most deserving members of the more competitive Wizards to come, leaving plenty for Wizards On SI writers Henry J. Brown and Bryson Akins to discuss in grading his most recent go-around in D.C.

"Here's a player who's done everything that's been asked of him and more since joining the Wizards.

"Champagnie is a rare self-made role player on the roster stacked with first round draft picks and star prospects, a player around the same age range as his young peers with plenty more NBA-induced scars to show for himself. Initially asked to just play hard on both ends of the floor, he's transitioned his competitive spirit into a stamped position in Washington's depth chart.

"He never let his long road back to regular minutes bog him down, eventually proving to the Wizards' coaching staff that he was worth nightly opportunities just like he had in the full Washington season prior. And just like he had in 2024-25, the 24-year-old added another season of physical defense, exemplary rebounding and much-needed availability to a locker room in need of on-court guidance."

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) with guard Will Riley (27) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"His 31.9% effective 3-point jumper looks a long way down from the 38.3% results that helped net him a standard NBA deal in the first place, the biggest casualty of Champagnie's initial bench handcuff. He'd eventually relocate something closer to his confident rhythm, posting a 33.6% long-range hit rate once the calendar flipped to 2026, an awakened weapon that helped him grow as a necessary play-finisher on offense.

"Whereas he's been occasionally buried on the prospect-laden Wizards of the mid-decade, the big wing will continue coming in handy as nightly wins grow as an in-house priority. Look no further than how frequently the team sat him in must-lose matchups against other rebuilders down the stretch of this past spring. He's not only a keeper; Champagnie is a quiet candidate for the Wizards' best development story yet." - Henry J. Brown

Henry's Grade: A

" It is hard to grade Justin Champagnie's season, as we did not really get a full look at what he can do. There were glimpses of him contributing to the Wizards' wins, but it wasn't like the Wizards were doing that much of the time. Due to his ability to change a game in an instant and his always-positive attitude on the court, he would be benched for tanking reasons. This should show how good a player Champagnie is off the bench.

"There is one simple way to describe Champagnie: a junkyard dog. He fights for every loose ball and is not afraid to get physical if it is needed. He is the perfect player every team needs on the bench, both as a leader and a player. His play on the court also backs that up."

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) grabs a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"As mentioned earlier, his stats may not show it, but he did impact the team and is a key reason for most of the team's wins this season. He averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds a game, impressive for a player of his size. Champagnie should receive an "incomplete" grade, since we were not able to fully see what he could do during a competitive season. Still, he showed enough to pass with flying colors." - Bryson Akins

Bryson's Grade: A+

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