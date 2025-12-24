Wizards Wing Needs His Jumper Back

The Washington Wizards are slowly finding their identity, even if they're having to more or less wait out some of the albatross contracts on their books. The young pieces are ready to go now, having flashed a more energetic style as of late that plays to their strengths as a transition-heavy squad that likes to run and hoist 3-pointers.

Most of their favorite prospects aren't even bad defenders, either, playing into the belief that these guys can regularly put forth competitive two-way efforts once they've shed a few of the veteran shot-takers. Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, even Bub Carrington can get after it on both ends.

One other rotational option who's quietly asserted himself as a rotational cornerstone has been Justin Champagnie, who aligns a lot more with those pillar pieces than some fans may realize. He's just 24 years old, tries harder on defense and on the boards than just about any of his teammates, and can shoot the 3-ball.

At least, he could last year. Fans who fondly remember the 38.3% clip he hit on across 62 appearances and 3.1 attempts per game in 2024-25 will be bummed to see that he's lost his touch through this campaign, now sinking all he way down to a 22.5% hit rate from deep. If he wants to continue earning his keep in Washington's organization, he'll need to remember his stroke.

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) reacts after a dunk alongside Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Ideal Champagnie

He looked like the ideal 3&D wing in the final months of the Wizards' previous season, impressing enough as a two-way development story to earn a four-year, $10 million deal this past spring. He and his twin brother, Julian, each seemed to be flourishing as shooters and stoppers who could aid any team they went to.

But while Julian has continued taking off, now a regular starter for the competitive San Antonio Spurs, Justin's jumper is holding him back from reaching his ideal state.

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Identical twin brothers Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) and San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It took him a few weeks to earn his way back into Wizards head coach Brian Keefe's rotation, but eventually the unparalleled work he puts in on a possession-to-possession basis and impact he's made on the younger lottery picks won out in assisting his return to regular minutes.

But the Wizards' wing rotation isn't shallow; they seem to be moving away from the responsibilities once granted to Khris Middleton, and tenacious rookies Will Riley and Jamir Watkins used Corey Kispert's injury management to their advantage in making their own cases as reliable weapons.

Champagnie still has plenty to offer on the defensive and hustle fronts, but we're at the point in the season where other teams are happy to let him airball from deep, and anyone who's watching him knows he's capable of better than that.

