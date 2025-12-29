Wizards' Justin Champagnie Reacts to Expanded Role

The post-Christmas Washington Wizards have won back-to-back games for the first time in over nine months, and the developing squad's PR has blossomed from their 4-3 record over their last seven games.

Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George remain focal points as potential All-Star scorers, but they're just the tip of Washington's iceberg. Bilal Coulibaly has been second-to-none as a disruptor and a transition finisher. Bub Carrington has shined with more on-ball touches. Rookies in Tre Johnson and Will Riley have fully cracked the rotation, injecting their own unique brands of touch shot-making and passing into the energized rotation.

And even beyond the talent that the Wizards were fortunate or wise enough to hand-pick near the top of the draft, the franchise has found players to get the fans excited about.

Justin Champagnie has bloomed into one of the NBA's top wing rebounders, forcing his way back into the Wizards' rotation after a productive season of two-way play in 2024-25. And while his board-snatching has reached a whole new level, his once-productive jumper stagnated.

That was until this win streak. He's looked significantly better when rising up and firing as of late, canning four of the six 3-point attempts he's hoisted over his last two outings, and he explained those results in admitting his enhanced mental state following the Wizards' 116-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

"It's been more of a confidence thing with me and my jump shot," he said on re-discovering his potential as a floor-spacer. "I missed a lot at the beginning of the season, so I'm starting to get used to just catching, putting it up and being confident in my shot."

After talking to Coach Keefe about Justin Champagnie’s jump as a shooter earlier this week, I got to hear from the man himself following the Wizards’ most recent win. According to the wing, it’s all about his growth in confidence. pic.twitter.com/hVoKYUg49Z — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) December 29, 2025

"My teammates still find me, my teammates still believe in me and trust in me, they put a lot of confidence in me to go play my game. It's been a big emphasis for me, so glad to start seeing it start finally coming through."

Returning to Rotational Regularity

Champagnie, for what it's worth, didn't appear to have the coaching staff on his side to begin the season. He was firmly on the outside-looking-in compared to the usual minute-eaters, taking several weeks to make an appearance that lasted longer than five in-game minutes.

The crowded wing room he stood near the back of didn't help, but injuries to Corey Kispert and Cam Whitmore eventually cleared the way for Champagnie to exhibit his rebounding dominance for all to see. Now that he's grown from a hustle-specialist into a bona fide play-finisher, he's earned his place right back in the Wizards' fold.

He's a more complete player at a younger age than he's frequently given credit for, which might explain his quietly-brewing interest on the trade market. The Wizards' for their part, would be best off continuing to keep the asset, as he exemplifies everything that this recent trend of winning basketball represents: energy, defense and hard work resulting in expanded opportunities.

