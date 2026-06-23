Wizards 2026 NBA Draft Live Updates

The NBA draft is officially underway, and the Washington Wizards are here to set the tone. They have the first overall pick, but they also have the opportunity to trade for another first-round pick this year. Here are your live updates for everything going on with draft day.

Pre-Draft Buzz

Sources close to the Wizards on SI, along with reports from Jake Fischer and others, have put BYU forward AJ Dybantsa as the first overall pick. Betting odds continue to inflate, putting him as the overwhelming favorite. All signs point towards the BYU forward joining Trae Young and the Wizards.

Things can change, though, on a dime. Something could happen to where the Wizards actually take Darryn Peterson instead. You can also not cross off Cameron Boozer, as he also has great upside. We will not know, though, until the pick is in.