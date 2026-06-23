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Inside The Wizards

Wizards 2026 NBA Draft Live Updates

Live updates on every decision the Washington Wizards make in the NBA draft.
Bryson Akins|
Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Draft prospect AJ Dybantsa poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Draft prospect AJ Dybantsa poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

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Washington Wizards

The NBA draft is officially underway, and the Washington Wizards are here to set the tone. They have the first overall pick, but they also have the opportunity to trade for another first-round pick this year. Here are your live updates for everything going on with draft day.

Pre-Draft Buzz

Sources close to the Wizards on SI, along with reports from Jake Fischer and others, have put BYU forward AJ Dybantsa as the first overall pick. Betting odds continue to inflate, putting him as the overwhelming favorite. All signs point towards the BYU forward joining Trae Young and the Wizards.

Things can change, though, on a dime. Something could happen to where the Wizards actually take Darryn Peterson instead. You can also not cross off Cameron Boozer, as he also has great upside. We will not know, though, until the pick is in.

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Bryson Akins
BRYSON AKINS

Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.