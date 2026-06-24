AJ Dybantsa Joins Wizards' Prospect Royalty in Concluding No. 1 Pick Push

The Washington Wizards did their very best to spend the month between the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery and the main event operating in complete mystery, and they did about as good of a job as anyone could have expected while everyone else continually rooted through their trash.

BYU's AJ Dybantsa has been favored as the prospect to get long before the Wizards, led by familiar franchise cornerstone John Wall, prevailed in that fortunate lottery finish. Yet weeks went by with little more than outside, tertiary claims sustaining as the most reliable indicators that he was their mark, and everything felt possible amidst Washington's attempt to maintain its negotiating leverage.

But now, finally, that wait through the pre-draft media cycle slog has ended, as has an even longer drought. Dybantsa found out he was a Wizard right alongside everyone else when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called the star forward onstage and invited him to try on a customized Wizards cap, bringing a much-needed, marketable franchise face to D.C. for the first time since Wall himself dominated Capital One Arena.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; With the first pick in the 2026 NBA draft the Washington Wizards selected BYU forward AJ Dybantsa at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Wizards' Need for Dybantsa

As much as he wanted to join Washington's program, a point he made abundantly clear over what felt like dozens of podcast appearances, the Wizards similarly need a headliner to captain their young corps.

Despite the vast amount of picks they've confirmed, developed and combined over three years of the NBA's version of draft-focused mad science, no Wizards prospect has convinced the masses that they can ascend into the squad's go-to player of the future. Alex Sarr has enough skills to keep outsiders intrigued while Kyshawn George continues sprouting into an organizational priority, but someone's going to have to take over as the top dog once Trae Young and Anthony Davis age out of the timeline.

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with center Alex Sarr (20) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

That's where Dybantsa hopes to come in. He has the physical tools to take the leading role, regularly combining a uniquely-flexible blend of playmaking and slashing at 6'9 that you can only usually find at the top of a draft, but it isn't just his frame and skillset that Washington desired. They haven't had a bankable, top-shelf star prospect leading the Wizards' charge since Wall's heyday, a stretch that included the dwindling Bradley Beal administration that preceded the dark, pre-rebuilding years.

And outside of Wall, there isn't much happy history to pass onto our grandkids outside of a strong, championship-backed run in the 1970s. Talents like Chris Webber and Gilbert Arenas did pass through over the past half-century, but nothing outside of 2010's own top pick can compare with Dybantsa between the Wizards' tactical team-building and the hype he's drummed up for himself.

The rest of the pre-assembled Wizards were already ready for a new era of focused competition. They've already ran the whole tank-and-pick circuit a few times over the last few years, and now they've finally found the frontman to send the message that they've spent offseason after offseason brewing: they're ready to win games, and they have the high-end talent to usher in the next generation of hope-filled D.C. basketball.

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