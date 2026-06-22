Grading the Deal: Wizards Raise the Stakes on Trae Young Investment

For as persistently as the Washington Wizards' fan base has supported team management, the organization has made itself no stranger to head-turning decisions, and their most recent call already looks like a potential doozy.

The team's particular interest in buying low on name-brand stars in search of redemption continues bringing the Wizards face to face with controversy, an interesting parallel to how infrequently their fringe trade acquisitions and draft choices get hit with any widespread backlash. Former All-Stars like Trae Young and Anthony Davis can unquestionably provide positive influences in a vacuum- it's just a matter of whether they'll conform to newer roles that favor their changing perceptions.

But now, six months after the Wizards' initial decision to trade for Young from the Atlanta Hawks, the Wizards' doubled down on the investment in signing the 4x All-Star to a four-year, $212 million deal out of his brief excursion into free agency. It's more money than most were initially guessing he'd ink for, ensuring that he'll play a pivotal part in whatever it is that the Wizards are envisioning for their up-and-coming future.

The Wizards and Young’s representatives, CAA’s Co-Head of Basketball Aaron Mintz, agents Ray Young, Andrew Morrison and Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown, land on a deal that will be less than the maximum for Young with Washington, but equal to the max he could have signed… https://t.co/NdY45AbC0u — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2026

Wizards On SI reporters Bryson Akins and Henry J. Brown have been right there for Young's move to the nation's capital, but actually analyzing Young's influence on the growing basketball product has to be accounted for alongside Washington's ability to retain the asset. We took our best swings at balancing instant reactions alongside preconceived notions of big-picture fit here.

Bryson's Take

"While the deal looks large and daunting, nothing changes for the future. All this means is that Anthony Davis is not getting that extension he may want. Instead, he will be used to free up cap, while Young is the team's point guard for years.

"Future extensions are not hurt either, as Bilal Coulibaly will get his this offseason. That won’t be anything over $20 million per year. Then in 2028-29, when the 2024 extensions kick in, the Wizards will have a projected $95 million in cap space for those extensions. They will also have roughly $150 million in second apron space.

"This deal wasn’t what was originally reported for months, but it had to be done. Teams were offering him the max, and Washington wasn’t letting him go."

Bryson's Grade: B+

Henry's Addition

"I have mixed feelings on this resolution, even if the Wizards escaped negotiations without forking over all of their available contract space over to the star guard.

He really seems to want to reinvent himself as a Wizard following the trade that saw him punted from Atlanta. Now, it's just a question of how he'll age alongside the rest of the Wizards' timeline.

"Young will attract natural gravity as an occasional defense-breaking pull-up shooter, paint threat and far-reaching passer, though his odd fit as a Wizard must go mentioned. He's yet to prove he's anything more than a non-defender on that side of the floor by this point in his career, an especially-complicated obstacle to build around considering Washington's big upcoming NBA Draft choice and their variety of still-developing recent draftees.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) after a base against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Additionally, this contract is set to continue ascending with the years, including a near-$57 million player option awaiting the small guard entering the 2029-30 season. Any concerns he offers can be alleviated if he proves capable of guiding the next generation of prospects into premier roles, but he'll be expected to help captain at least some level of consistent winning soon with this kind of price tag hanging around his wrist."

Henry's Grade: C+

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