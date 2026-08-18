Wizards Could Be Making Big Mistake in Flexing Financial DeMar DeRozan Advantage

DeMar DeRozan is no stranger to longtime fans of the Washington Wizards.

He's spent the vast majority of his quietly-acclaimed 17-year career sharing a conference with the Wizards, giving D.C. a few noteworthy battles across several stints out east. He split a pair of first-round playoff series with Washington as the Toronto Raptors' previous frontman before extending his career as an aging Chicago Bulls veteran, memorably hitting one buzzer-beating game-winner over Bradley Beal and friends to cap off his career-bounce back a few years ago.

Demar DeRozan Game Winner Vs Wizards pic.twitter.com/M5mcDpafxo — Gustavo (@iamvega1982) January 2, 2022

But now that he's divorced from his most recent situation in the Sacramento Kings, DeRozan is growing familiar with a new era of Wizards fans in a completely different light. Washington's front office has reportedly remained engaged in the 6x All-Star's sweepstakes, and he has reason to entertain a more limited role than what he's been known to accept in the past.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Wizards have surged into the distinction of DeRozan's "best spot," and not just for the value he has to offer as an experienced scorer and teammate. The team's yet to cash in on spending their full mid-level exception, and that $15 million floating in the air sounds much more financially enticing than anything else he could have coming by mid-August.

Converting upon that asset of a contract slot can't hurt the Wizards' books considering how far they are below any meaningful tax aprons, but the impact he could have on Washington's subtly-loaded locker room may not be quite so cut-and-dry. They're already bogged down with so many ball-needy wings both inexperienced and proven to cater to, casting further doubt on the odds that yet-another member of an out-of-fashion archetype can suddenly accept such a drastic shift in role expectations.

DeRozan's Questionable Wizards Fit

Aside from obvious starters such as Trae Young, Anthony Davis, AJ Dybantsa, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George, just about every one of their roster-mates can be classified under the standard umbrella of "players needing and deserving opportunities." We're talking guys ranging from recent draftees to well-seasoned contributors vying for minutes, a cramped situation that sounds much more fun for antsy fans than it'll be for the coaches responsible for trimming the rotation down.

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) after scoring while being fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just focusing on head coach Brian Keefe's options along the wings provides little relief that the minute logjams will come and go quietly. Beyond Dybantsa and George, he has to find time for young pieces like Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley, Justin Champagnie and the older Khris Middleton, well-liked regulars each reckoning with their individual chases for in-house favoritism.

A lot of fans assumed that whoever the Wizards pick up with that final full roster spot would fit their supplementary desires, but Russell Westbrook's sudden retirement revealed just how closely the team's kept tabs on still-productive scorers to further pad the fall's depth chart.

At least Westbrook, a former Wizard himself, would have brought a playmaking edge with him; former Kings teammate DeRozan, solely-focused on getting his own looks, is redundant alongside more well-rounded pieces who've already earned their own windows for growth the hard way.

BREAKING: The Wizards have had conversations with DeMar DeRozan, per @ShamsCharania (h/t @ohnohedidnt24)



Washington has 1 open spot still to fill 👀 pic.twitter.com/0LONyyzqW7 — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) July 28, 2026

And his process has historically worked if we're just counting points. He currently stands as the No. 18 all-time leading scorer in NBA history, though his teams rarely improved with him on the court during his best years. Now that he's even less-prone to helping out as a floor-spacer, defender or ball-mover than he was during his spryer days, the odds that he'll meaningfully bolster the Wizards' hunt for a jump in the eastern standings seem as slim as could be.

As Siegel points out, he isn't completely without options. More barren rosters like that of the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets repeatedly earning shouts for the famed midrange artist, but the Wizards will remain in the rumored mix until anyone's willing to offer anything as attractive as that mid-level exception.

Should he choose one last sizable NBA payday ahead of a clearer route to minutes, expect DeRozan to seize Anthony Gill's spot as the 15th man over the coming weeks.

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