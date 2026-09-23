Wizards Forward AJ Dybantsa Gives Back to Hometown Schools in Brockton

The Washington Wizards have a basis of drafting people over players. This has also helped explain why certain players made the roster. Trading up for Kyshawn George and Will Riley are examples. They also took AJ Dybantsa first overall because the team fell in love with the person, not the player.

Dybantsa recently showed his love for giving back with donations in his hometown of Brockton, Massachusetts. Dybantsa gave out free school supplies to students and teachers in the area in partnership with local YMCAs, along with some free jerseys and gear during competitions. Amazon also supported the effort by donating $10,000 to the AJ Dybantsa Foundation.

AJ Dybantsa recently was in his hometown of Brockton, MA to hand out school supplies to students and teachers. Amazon also contributed $10,000 to the AJ Dybantsa Foundation. pic.twitter.com/ip4ITRVL1m — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) September 21, 2026

A spokesperson from The AJ Dybantsa Foundation also provided some details about the AJ Dybantsa Foundation. In an email, Lehan told Wizards on SI, "Through the AJ Dybantsa Foundation, AJ and his family are focused on uplifting youth and removing barriers to education by giving back to the communities that have shaped his journey. They believe every child deserves opportunity, confidence, and support."

This has been what Dybantsa has always been about. He has constantly given back to his hometown of Brockton and has been rooted in philanthropic work. Wizards on SI also received a quote from Dybantsa about his recent charity work and why he does it.

Dybantsa told Wizards on SI, "Training camp has been no joke. It's been nonstop workouts, getting my behind kicked by some vets, and getting to know the team, but I made sure to carve out time to go back home and give back. I feel incredibly blessed to play in the NBA, but the reality is, most kids won't. But every kid can get an education. Education has always been important to my family and me; I'm actually still working towards my college degree right now. If I can help a student get what they need to succeed in school, I want to do that."

Washington Wizards forward and first overall draft pick AJ Dybantsa posing for a photo at a charity event. | The AJ Dybantsa Foundation

This is exactly why Dybantsa went first overall. He knows the impact athletes can have on their communities. He is also just a stellar person, as noted by his continued work toward his college degree. Dybantsa also recently helped out the people of Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa. Dybantsa's mother, Chelsea, is from Jamaica, so "the whole island really is my home," Dybantsa said in an interview with Fox 13 in Salt Lake City.

The AJ Dybantsa Foundation continues its philanthropic work and has more planned, as Hollywood Agency told Wizards on SI.

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