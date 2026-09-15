Offseason Prospect Review: Ranking Every 25-and-Under Wizards Contributor

The 2026-27 Washington Wizards represent why NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has meddled with the league's draft rules and tank-based enforcements as strictly as he has over the last calendar year.

Sure, they sacrificed a few seasons of slightly-more marginal on-court successes, tallying just 50 wins over the last three years, but that went according to the plan of Washington's brass. 12 of the 16 players on the upcoming campaign's books are 15 or under, with 10 being specifically hand-drafted by the Wizards. They committed to locating a star by whatever means necessary, and they've set themselves up for a potential rotation's worth of positive contributors should they successfully parlay their keen scouting eyes into a deep and competitive young corps.

A reminder that the Wizards have TEN players who averaged double digits last season:



• Anthony Davis: 20.4 PPG

• Trae Young: 17.9 PPG

• Alex Sarr: 16.3 PPG

• Kyshawn George: 14.8 PPG

• DeAndre Ayton: 12.5 PPG

• Tre Johnson: 12.2 PPG

• Bilal Coulibaly: 11.7 PPG

• Bub… pic.twitter.com/UUxpDE83CT — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) September 1, 2026

Reporters covering baseball organizations and the deep farm systems backing those talent pools regularly release prospect rankings, cluing fans in to which still-growing talents are worth monitoring through the minor league ranks. Unlike most MLB operations, the Wizards will commence next month's season opener with all of their notable draftees eligible to check into a game, and they have a few can't-miss bets capable of headlining a future LeaguePass darling to run through.

No. 1: AJ Dybantsa

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards first round draft pick and number one overall pick AJ Dybantsa (left) poses for a photo with his jersey and Wizards general manager Will Dawkins (right) during a press conference at InterContinental Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no need to overthink the list headliner. AJ Dybantsa is exactly the kind of incandescent star who the Wizards had in mind in initially delving into the teardown phase, a rangy, multi-positional athlete who's just as endlessly competitive and motivated as he is smooth shooting and distributing the ball.

Even if he isn't yet a complete product, having yet to fully-quell doubts pertaining to his outside shooting efficiency or defensive consistency, he practically-waltzed to the front of the 2026 NBA Draft order. And his ranking is in no way a dig meant to be a dig at his newest teammates; Washington's wide depth of similarly-inspiring talents each offer intrigue of their own, but no one can match the Wizards' centerpiece of the future.

No. 2: Alex Sarr

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) holds the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward Jacob Toppin (0) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Dybantsa, though, Alex Sarr held a relatively-similar distinction atop the Wizards' regular prospect lists, and he did so over multiple years.

Ever since he went No. 2 in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sarr has been propped up as one of Washington's most-worthy building blocks, a uniquely-talented seven-footer who probably slots in closer as a productive starter than a Dybantsa-esque franchise focus. Even if he doesn't look like an alpha-dog scorer, his combination of raw playmaking and play-finishing shooting pair well with his unflappable, team-leading defensive impact, enough of a package to fuel the All-Star upside he'll continue tapping into once he's regularly paired alongside Anthony Davis full-time.

No. 3: Kyshawn George

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consider this the first tough decision of the Wizards' mid-September prospect roundup. It was either Kyshawn George or Tre Johnson for the No. 3 spot in the ranks, but George gets my nod for how seamlessly he's balanced his growing skillset with a responsibility workload that's still taking on new weight.

He's expected to seize the squad's starting small forward position, with his rangy defense and passing potential playing key roles in Washington's prioritization of the swingman. After jumping from a 3&D rookie forward to one of last season's most productive playmakers, George's response to a deepened lineup and his malleable role within the team's construct will attract plenty of eyes.

No. 4: Tre Johnson

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks fforward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few Wizards draftees have elicited quite as much excitement out of Washington's fan base as Johnson, a player who makes up for a narrower, score-first playstyle with arguably the best pure jump shot on the roster.

He's gone somewhat under-discussed within the context of the Wizards' bright future over this summer, with Dybantsa's entrance and the full acclimations of Davis and Trae Young soaking up most of the offseason's attention in D.C. If his strong one-and-done Summer League appearance reminded the public of anything, it's that he can score as fluidly as any young Wizard.

His next tasks: manage a more diminished reserve role with consistency, as his once-strong shooting splits tailed off when injuries got the better of his rookie campaign.

No. 5: Will Riley

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) shoots during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's only been in Washington for a year, but the Wizards' mystery box of a rising sophomore is eliciting nearly as much excitement as former draft classmate Johnson regarding his place within the organization moving forward.

Despite standing at a modest 6'9, he moves more like a playmaking guard than most of the members of Washington's backcourt platoon. Riley is profoundly patient for a young player, regularly working his way into paint touches before kicking back out to the perimeter or making something happen as a self-creating scorer. As he continues adding weight, something he's smart enough to have prioritized, he'll only continue growing as a more durable point-forward off of the Wizards' bench.

No. 6: Bilal Coulibaly

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) secures the ball during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With each passing round of incoming prospects who broaden the prospect depth, Bilal Coulibaly always seems to get pushed further down the ranks. And that's not due to his getting any worse as a contributor; it's just become increasingly clear that while all of the players listed above him still have star upside worth tapping into, Coulibaly's probably best-utilized as a pure role player.

Granted, a career-31.3% 3-point shooter suddenly elevating into a devastating outside play-finisher isn't the likeliest option, but the occasional bursts of long-range volume and efficiency he flashed near the end of this past season inspired hope that he may not yet be a lost cause on offense. And alongside Young, a point guard known for putting off-ball shooters and cutters in positions to score, he has a chance to thrive within a simpler role.

No. 7: Justin Champagnie

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, we arrive at our first undrafted player lining the "prospect" power ranking. Justin Champagnie is practically a technicality on such a list, still just 25 years old with two pre-Washington stops on his NBA travel resume, but he's exciting enough as a competitive piece to have earned as stable a position as he's ever enjoyed within the Wizards' hierarchy.

Unlike someone like Coulibaly, who still seems more theoretical as a consistent talent, Champagnie is more-or-less a finished product. He can rebound and defend with the best of the league's top hustling wings, let alone Washington's autumn positional rotation, opening his door for his meaningfully factoring into a winning on-court situation for the first time of his career.

No. 8: Bub Carrington

Mar 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) is introduced before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarr's and George's 2024 NBA Draft classmate similarly finds himself scrambling to prove his worth as a nightly rotational option- only he's received a much more patient path to development, unlike the formerly-floating free agent Champagnie.

Bub Carrington has value. He's always available, having yet to miss a regular season check-in over two years as a pro, and last season proved that he can reach the hallowed 40% mark from 3-point land. Those are helpful attributes, but the Wizards' increasingly-crowded roster of double-digit scorers may soon price Carrington out given the other prospects and veterans capable of doing more as penetrating scorers and lengthier defenders.

He's a well-liked teammate, and a readily-available floor-spacer with his affable communication style will never be far from tasting minutes. Still, it's not hard to picture his getting buried within Washington's competitive equation should he continue avoiding any contact in the paint.

No. 9: Jamir Watkins

Apr 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if he hadn't torn his ACL mere minutes into his Summer League debut, Jamir Watkins would have occupied a similar position in the Wizards' talent ranks.

Think of him as a more defensively-tilted Champagnie. He's even farther away from threatening defenses with his own streaky jumper, and as a 24-year-old rookie, he wasn't inspiring much optimism that he'll ever be a scoring force as an admittedly-physical wing. Despite those limitations, Watkins is still worth the Wizards' time when he returns from his knee recovery, as his specific brand of defensive tenacity and instincts have already earned him credit as a successful second-round swing.

No. 10: Felix Okpara

Tennessee center Felix Okpara (34) signals to his bench during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game against Auburn at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wizards' most recent draft pick is also one of the rawest bets they've made on a supplementary piece made to fit within their specific offense. While Watkins spent a half-decade working his way into one of the NCAA's top two-way wing forces, Felix Okpara simply looks the part of the rim-rolling archetype who'll feast off of Young's entry passing.

He has a long road ahead of him in his chase to fortify a tangible Wizards role, as he's a completely-dependent rim play-finisher whose defense largely consists of his sticking his hands up at the rim. With more proven pieces like Davis, Sarr and Deandre Ayton already clearly-ahead of him in Washington's pecking order, he'll need to make the most of his opportunities straddling the Capital City Go-Go and the big league roster.

No. 11: Tristan Vukcevic

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) reacts after having a technical foul called against him against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan Vukcevic, much like Champagnie, likely is who he is by this point in his career trajectory. While the aggressive forward is a pest on defense while constantly-locating ways to make his presence known in transition, though, Vukcevic is closer to a seven-foot scoring specialist.

He's happy to spot up from anywhere if he thinks he has a clean look at the basket to take advantage of, and his results have buried based on how hot his hand is at a given moment. Vukcevic's defensive package is less refined; any chance of his earning a permanent place in Washington's rotation will be tied to how much he's able to add as a spry disruptor and low-man deterrent.

No. 12: Tre Mann

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) dribbles the ball in front of Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, we arrive at the Wizards' most recent trade acquisition. Tre Mann is here to consolidate the team's hunt for one more backup point guard option, but he, like Vukcevic, sits squarely on the outside-looking-in of head coach Brian Keefe's inner circle of playable trust.

Mann may very well be on his last chance to prove himself as a viable second-string playmaker, as he's still yet to ever back his alluring highlights up with much in the way of shooting efficiency. At the very least, he's unafrid to attack the rim on occasion, and he'll need all of the advantages he can get in living out his final year in the 25-and-under club.

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