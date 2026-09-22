Where are Dubious Wizards Narratives Right and Wrong About the Team's Immediate Future?

Every year, NBA LeaguePass junkies and obsessive bettors attempt to outsmart the rest of the game's fan base and analysts in locating each season's "big sleeper." The league is constantly swimming with rebuilding units angling to eventually make the leap into a more competitive tier, and each of those underground young corps are bound to break through to the surface eventually. Right?

This time around, fans of the Washington Wizards aren't the only ones buying the hype behind the franchise's recent maneuvers.

Following three years of accumulating regular season losses and NBA Draft prospects like few others, they moved to the next phase of their timeline by investing in Trae Young and AJ Dybantsa, the present and the future of the Wizards' initiative to take 82-game slates more seriously. And directly on the heels of a 17-win season defined by pointed efforts at avoiding accidental victories, few spectators are predicting a similarly-listless campaign now that refreshed hope and newly-doled out contracts are involved in Washington's equation.

Will Dawkins spoke on the Wizards’ offseason of veteran-acquiring, using words like “intentionality” and “investment” in explaining the squad’s focus. Trae Young certainly doesn’t seem to mind the already-big Wizards gaining some extra experience in his committment to D.C. pic.twitter.com/aZnpMS5e6e — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) July 10, 2026

Most national media outlets aren't yet convinced of the Wizards' abilities to ride their development wave into a quick turnaround, though, with most pundits predicting their finishing somewhere below the Play-In Tournament range. And while some fans would be wise to remember that long-term talent bets don't always yield ideal results, some of the most popular narratives surrounding the specific roster and situation to come require further debunking.

Young's Controversial Place at the Head of Washington's Attack

The point guard's midseason trade and eventual long-term contract signing signified the organization's comfort with the 4x All-Star's playmaking impact- at least through the final few years of the ongoing decade.

He'll be a hard-to-miss presence in Washington over that span, even if he lowers his infamous usage rate to accommodate for other creating teammates. Young's sounded open to his new chapter all throughout the offseason, embracing his place within a more defensively-stout unit than he's used to while preparing for his first time alongside someone similarly-capable of commanding significant defensive attention.

Trae Young on his time in Atlanta:



“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a teammate that can draw double teams.”



(h/t @GMZeroOG) pic.twitter.com/dHPb5By1vb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 22, 2026

The question of how much benefit of the doubt he deserves will return mixed results; while this marks the first time he's been forced to reevaluate his role following a complete team switch, there's a good chance that he generally is who he is as a ball-dominant shooter, slasher and passer.

What's less up-in-the-air is how his contractual situation will interfere with the Wizards' slow-burn approach, and that answer is far less obtrusive than some outsiders assume. They're not concerned with rushing the development of central prospects like Dybantsa, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson, giving Young plenty of time to continue leading the charge while his younger teammates grow into bigger roles and respectively-smaller contract extensions.

His ability to lead middling Atlanta Hawks rosters to regular wins was never in doubt over years past, so his chances of bouncing back to form with one of his deeper, more well-rounded supporting casts should be attracting a bit less skepticism than it's getting.

Concern level for the season ahead: 5/10

Washington's Veteran-Happy Offseason Recruitment Strategy

It was Michael Pina of The Ringer who's caught a particular amount of flack for his peculiarly-angled Wizards diatribe, as he appeared up-in-arms regarding the squad's Anthony Davis, Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton acquisitions over the previous months.

REPORT: The Ringer’s @MichaelVPina ranks the Wizards 28th on his preseason list 😳



“Baffled by how this team is built”

“Deserves some kind of investigation?”

“If AD is awesome, is that even good?”



Wow. Just wow. The disrespect is insane. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/vW1O9q0Xi2 — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) September 21, 2026

Questions like "Why are Khris Middleton and Deandre Ayton here" and "If Anthony Davis is awesome, would that even be a good thing?" can be simply answered using just a bit of common sense.

If the rebuild is about the young talent, then complementary vets like the older Middleton and the experienced Ayton can be leveraged from helpful role players into potentially-available trade chips should the squad look to continue spinning assets around their margins. Just as the cheaply-bought Middleton is unlikely to poach opportunities from higher-prioritized prospects like George, Dybantsa and Johnson, Ayton is safely-handcuffed behind the Wizards' twin towers in Davis and Sarr as one of the more qualified backup bigs around.

Nov 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reach for a rebound in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And while we're on the topic of Davis, it's safe to fear for Washington's handling of the acclaimed future-Hall of Famer. His signing a meaty extension would handicap the franchise's financial freedom, especially when compounded with Young's money, though it's hard to see his potentially-flourishing as a bad thing. If he's good, then the Wizards have the option to trade him again while his value's high, and parting ways with the big-name risk will be even easier if he's unimpressive or unmotivated to start the fall.

Regardless of what the upcoming schedule holds for him or the similarly-experienced role players at his sides, anyone judging the Wizards' future by their few veterans is looking in the wrong place.

Concern level for the season ahead: 3/10

Dybantsa's Fit Alongside More-Proven Starters

The Davis situation one will be one to closely-monitor as the front office chooses which direction to take with their most disruptive extension candidate, but make no mistake; this upcoming season is about Dybantsa, first and foremost.

He has a chance to win the franchise's first Rookie of the Year award since the 1960s, a decade in which the Chicago Packers/Zephyrs and Baltimore Bullets split a quartet of trophy recipients. The NBA Draft's reigning No. 1 pick looks to join the exclusive Wes Unseld-headlined club, though his route to averaging an easy 20 points per game isn't exactly clear.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; AJ Dybantsa poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the Washington Wizards during the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As stunning as he was as BYU's full-time point-of-attack problem-solver, his role will have to be a bit more flexible at the next level. He isn't just tasked with fitting in alongside more proven scorers like Young and Davis, either; the Wizards need all of the defense they can get in covering up for their undersized go-to option, requiring Dybantsa to improve as an off-ball-shooting wing while using his physical gifts to his advantage.

If he's able to immediately deliver Washington the goods in flexing that professional versatility, then the Wizards can easily scale up into the fringe-playoff team that their believers envision. In the meantime, he may need a more patient runway to succeed within the team's present context, as well as constant reminders that he's still just a rookie himself.

Concern level for the season ahead: 6/10

The Staff's Path to Forming a Coherent Rotation

Lastly, we arrive at the head coach tasked with narrowing his wide-ranging assortment of blue-chippers and "been there, done that" veterans into some sort of nightly routine. Not all 15 players can fit into the regular balancing act, and it's Brian Keefe's job to put his stars in positions to succeed while using all of the resources at his fingertips.

That's hard enough on its own, especially when we remember that not every prospect is ready to fit into a specific winning formula while locating their own professional niches. Promising scorers like Dybantsa, Johnson and Will Riley are less-proven on the defensive end of the court, and on the opposite end of the utility spectrum, pieces like Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Justin Champagnie still have some work to do in sharpening their offensive roles.

Keefe's never had the chance to guide a situation with this many minute-worthy contributors, let alone under a Wizards management group that's finally willing to focus on collecting some regular season success. If there's any worry that inside and outside observers alike should fixate on regarding the group's immediate win total estimations, it's right here, where expectations meet a rotation filled with incomplete products- a label that includes the head coach until proven otherwise.

Concern level for the season ahead: 8/10

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