Diluting Doubts: Wizards' Alex Sarr Continues His Chase for Enduring Consistency

The Washington Wizards remain a general mystery among most prediction markets. The experts are unsure on how to quantify a team with this many moving parts, especially within the context of the packed Eastern Conference.

Notable additions to last year's team such as AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis and their slew of offseason-acquired veterans threaten to completely reverse their fortunes from the last few seasons, making it easy for national evaluators to forget the returning constants from rosters past. And if there's one fixture who promises to factor heavily into the following schedule's equation, it's Alex Sarr, the franchise's prized prospect- at least, through the Wizards' pre-Dybantsa era.

Strengths for Sarr to Build On

The No. 2 pick out of the 2024 NBA Draft wasn't quite so respected this time last year.

His rookie campaign was about as bumpy as D.C. fans could have feared out of the admittedly-raw 7-footer, with the rest of the physical league immediately testing Sarr's durability as a floor-spacing do-it-all defender. The switching and rim-protection held up, but the same couldn't be said for his scoring efficiency; 48.2% true shooting and 30.8% from 3-point land weren't impressing anybody, especially considering his willingness to shy away from contact under the basket.

Jan 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would have been unfair of anyone to assume that the 19-year-old would manage to figure the rest of the NBA out on the fly, especially during yet another loss-filled Wizards crusade. His first NBA offseason tested him, pushing the centerpiece to completely overhaul his scoring practices.

He was smart enough to recognize where he came up short and how to come back tougher, clarifying as such during last fall's Media Day opening statements. "Anything close to the basket, I would say that's my focus right now," he said.

And return with a revamped approach he did. Gone were so many of the settle 3-point heaves and clumsily-spinning fades away from the paint, as Sarr backed up his word in attacking the rack with nuanced pace and focus. His true shooting hit rate jumped to a still-sub-par 54.4% behind leaps in the amount of shots he attempted between 0-3 feet (from 17% to 26.2%) and his conversion rate from that specific range (69.5% to 75.6%).

Amazing: Anthony Edwards sinks a floater over Alex Sarr, points at him.



Seconds later, Alex Sarr throws down a dunk in transition, points at Edwards.



We've got a point-off, folks. pic.twitter.com/iPIRz574Py — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) January 4, 2026

Combining Sarr's Improvements with Durability

He seemed committed to his newfound approach through the first half of this past regular season, even if the occasional clunker or disappearing act did prevent him from attracting the attention his development deserved.

But the injuries that Sarr sustained over the first four months of matchups took a toll on his availability coming out of the All-Star Break, with the starting center appearing in merely seven outings following early February. He didn't look himself as a part-time contributor, either, as he resorted back to lingering behind the arc to inefficient returns before fully submitting to the sideline.

He fractured his foot in June to further disrupt his progress, but he's still expected to be healthy for the regular season tip-off. Then, he'll have to brace for a role unlike anything he'd dealt with over two Washington run-throughs, splitting his duties as a big man alongside Davis and Deandre Ayton. None of those talented scorers are particularly-gifted as shooters, though, a fit concern that's sure to test Sarr's resistance to floating away from the basket.

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for Sarr, the more experienced Davis is sure to spell the prospect's burden as a back line problem-solver on defense. He's grown used to stepping up to shield his paint from penetrating threats whenever one of his perimeter defenders allows a blow-by, and Davis' willingness and abilities as a similarly-versatile front court weapon should help keep Sarr from taking on too heavy a plate.

Alex Sarr had a ridiculous amount on his plate last season. By far the highest rim contest rate of any player and held an opponents to -8.8 FG% vs expected at the rim as a 20 year old.



Bright future! pic.twitter.com/JykzRvVCkk — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) August 2, 2026

Similar to Davis' ongoing quest to prove that he's still a viable bet to consistently perform at a star-level, Sarr, too, has a lot of work left ahead of him amidst his quest to combine those improvements he'd previously outlined with the strong attendance numbers he advertised as a rookie.

He's presently slated to fill into the busy rotation as the third- or fourth-highest-scoring starter of the bunch, but he has a chance to finally crash an All-Defensive team soon should his fellow stars ease him from putting on too much mileage. With Trae Young feeding him lobs while his assortment of ball-handling wings continue embracing more responsibility, Sarr should look free without having to dig quite so many possessions out of thin air himself during his first foray into a serious on-court situation.

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