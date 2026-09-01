Five Wizards Players Whose Roles Could Change Most This Season

Every year, numerous NBA head coaches try not to act like they're on borrowed time. With front offices frequently qualifying so much as one down, injury-defined season or an embarrassing playoff exit as enough to can their lead sideline decision-maker, the public can only know so much about how long a coach's leash is on a year-to-year basis.

Brian Keefe isn't like those other coaches. Despite winning under 22% of the games he's led as the Washington Wizards' head coach, it appears as if he's won the complete trust of his team's management group. The players like him, and his executives know and believe in his rebuilding touch thanks to their days spent together behind the scenes of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Apr 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe looks on from the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's been allowed to patiently groom the development processes of his many prospects, but his low-profile league-wide image is set to receive much more attention and scrutiny than he's used to this fall. Keefe isn't alone with his recent draftees anymore; recognizable, time-sensitive veterans with money and winning opportunities to be squeezed out of Washington are here to overhaul his rotational equation, and that's sure to throw some of his prized youngsters off of their respective axes.

Everyone's going to have to adapt to the new, quietly-crowded locker room that's chock-full of scorers. A few key minute-eaters will need to remain more flexible than others, and even fewer promise to actually alter their roles over the course of the 2026-27 campaign.

Kyshawn George- Minimizing for the Starting Lineup's Greater Good

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably no player will be thrust into a more unflattering position than what they've proven worthy of than Kyshawn George, one of the Wizards' prized prospects. He proved himself as the second-best among members of the squad's young corps last season, establishing himself as a pillar-worthy two-way contributor with the physical frame, shooting touch and playmaking creativity to support Washington's offense in spurts.

Kyshawn George Second Year Self Creation Leap 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KbGhY2r38D — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) August 1, 2026

He'll re-join old draft classmate Alex Sarr in the Wizards' starting five entering season No. 3, but between Trae Young's on-ball preferences, Anthony Davis' desire to remain productive amidst a developing contractual disagreement and AJ Dybantsa's attempt to locate his own footing, there'll only be so many touches to go around during the team's most important minutes.

If anyone has to learn how to play the part of the simple 3&D role player, George will be who the masses turn to.

Deandre Ayton- Meaningfully Scaling Down for His First Time as a Pro

Feb 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts against the LA Clippers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Wizards' most recently-acquired on-court assets is used to his own fair share of attention as a building block, and he's working with a much lengthier and accomplished sample size than George. Deandre Ayton's been a regular starter all throughout his eight-year career as an athletic, rim-finishing center, but there's simply no room for him to start up front between Davis and Sarr.

He still has a strong chance to get his points alongside a pick-and-roll-friendly pick-and-roll distributor like Young, though Ayton likely won't stack the same per-game rebounds and field goal attempts he'd enjoyed at previous stops. Critically, his present contract is set to expire following the coming season, giving him that much more incentive to make the most of his spot minutes.

AJ Dybantsa- Far From Alone in Making Himself at Home

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; AJ Dybantsa poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the Washington Wizards during the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike other less-fortunate No. 1 NBA Draft picks, AJ Dybantsa won't be tasked with having to carry a slew of fringe big-leaguers. He immediately headlines the Wizards' vast assortment of long-term talents, but he closer resembles a luxury in a Wizards lineup already-featuring numerous capable scouting report-worthy disruptors.

Despite standing at 6'9 with room still left to grow, the 19-year-old will start at guard to make room for a more-proven shooter in George and those aforementioned twin towers making up the frontcourt. He's far from a finished product, and may have to lean on those whirlwind slashing flashes and his ancillary defensive and play-finishing skills in making an impact wherever he can out of the gate.

It's not the cleanest Rookie of the Year pitch, but he's enough of a determined winner to the point that most fans expect him to rise to the occasion when the coaching staff makes him uncomfortable in the name of long-term growth and betterment.

Will Riley- Chasing a Yet-to-Be-Filled Positional Vacancy

Mar 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards forward Will Riley (27) shoots the ball before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it presently stands, Young's reserve backcourt understudies include Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington and Tre Mann. Those young 20-somethings are each talented as bucket-getters, but none of those scorers are built to replicate anything resembling Young's all-around passing burden.

They make it easy to overlook Will Riley, who's half a head taller than each of his fellow prospects. He's got a decent stroke and some real creativity on the go, but he's not in the business of shooting every time he gets swung a pass; Riley is a gifted pace-setting driver-and-kicker, and he'll only get more efficient as he continues putting on enough weight to hold off tougher defenders.

Will Riley has taken on plenty of on-ball responsibility through two Summer League appearances, especially impressive considering the supplementary role he took on last year. On how he’s answered the bell following the team-wide call for improved physicality: pic.twitter.com/upBxvJjDIP — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) July 13, 2026

With a potentially-backup spot remaining open as the go-to guard for whenever Young sits, Riley's got a shot to shoot up the depth chart as a primary playmaker should he continue holding his own against heightened responsibilities.

Trae Young- Is It Too Late to Change?

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) stands on the court against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, we arrive at the player around whom everyone else is having to adjust. He's one of the best there is at pulling ambitious shot attempts out of thin air and leveraging screeners into at-rim scorers, but Young's only known a specific brand of ball-dominant offense over eight relatively-acclaimed seasons as a franchise point guard.

The most burning question that came out of the four-year, $212 contract he inked this summer surrounded whether he can benefit such a balanced ecosystem of up-and-comers. Most fans, assuming that his record-setting assist numbers were directly tied to his extreme usage rate, immediately began advocating for a more egalitarian offense filled with creators and handlers. Maybe, following a season in which he was punted north by his longtime team in the Atlanta Hawks, such a shift would be best for Young's general image.

The manner in which he and coach Keefe approach the rotational challenge awaiting them will define the season to come, beating out any other pressing in-house question there are to run through. The defense needs more effort out of Young while everyone else remains on their toes, the deeper-cut options each grow more valuable with Young at the distributing controls, and the balance of the team may hang on to how clearly the Wizards' point-of-attack scorer accepts a new role.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!