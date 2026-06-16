Wizards Trae Young Drawing Trade Interest Ahead of Extension Deadline

The draft is just a few days away, but June 23rd is not just a day for the Washington Wizards. That is also the day Trae Young has to pick up or decline his player option, meaning we are about to get an answer on his possible extension. An unknown variable has entered this equation, though, as reports have now surfaced that Young is drawing trade interest this summer.

Trae Young Trade Interest has Reignited

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) advances the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Last season, all of Young's trade value was practically dead. This was evident in the extremely buy-low trade that sent him to Washington. All the Wizards had to give up was CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. No young players, no key members of the team, and no draft picks. Just an expiring contract and a rotation shooter. Now this summer it seems to be the opposite.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line recently reported that the Miami Heat could pursue Young if they do not land Giannis Antetokounmpo. This comes as a shock, as originally it seemed no one was interested in acquiring the four-time All-Star out of Norman, Oklahoma. Now he is supposedly a "big fish" in the trade market?

From @JakeLFischer today: “Wizards point guard Trae Young has emerged as another "big fish" backup option for the Miami Heat in the event that Boston, Portland or some other team manages to outbid Pat Riley and Co. in the trade chase for Antetokounmpo.” — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) June 16, 2026

Fischer also followed up his reporting, saying that the most probable outcome is that Young extends with the Wizards. In earlier reports, The Stein Line reported that the extension would likely be $120 million over three years. The deal could also be front-loaded, giving Young a decreasing contract, similar to what Oklahoma City did with Isaiah Hartenstein.

Fischer also followed up with this statement: “The prevailing sentiment via sources with knowledge of the situation, to be clear, is that Young remains most likely to ultimately hash out a new long-term agreement with the Wizards and stay with his new team.” — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) June 16, 2026

These trade reports about Young, though, do make some sense after the news about Darryn Peterson. Peterson has canceled his workout with the Utah Jazz because he believes he will be drafted first overall by the Wizards. The problem is that AJ Dybantsa also believes this, and other insiders, like Brett Siegel, say sources close to them say Dybantsa is still the pick.

The Young trade rumors are just an added variable that will only impact the future, not the current draft pick. With or without Young, the team will still pick the player they think is best, whether that's Dybantsa or Peterson. I still expect Young to stay in Washington, though there is a slight chance he could be traded.

The only way is if the Miami Heat are desperate to pair another multi-time All-Star next to Bam Adebayo. The Wizards are not going to just accept players; it will take draft picks. The picks would have to be the 13th this year, and then either a 2029 or 2030 first-round pick. Then there is the problem of salary, and if the Heat have players the Wizards actually want, which is more than likely none of them.

While a trade is possible, the likelihood of it happening is around 5%. The avenues for Miami to make one are slim, and they are probably not desperate enough to give up multiple draft picks and players. For the time being, expect Young to decline his option and sign an extension with Washington.

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