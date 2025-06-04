Aging Superstar Could Revitalize Wizards
As the Washington Wizards continue to rebuild their roster, they have the chance to make decisions that could be the key to them being relevant again.
Every team in every sports league wants to be relevant. They want fans who care about their work. As the Wizards continue their rebuild, the excitement hasn’t been high. The Wizards could find a way to be relevant, however, by acquiring Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant.
Durant is getting old. At age 36, it feels like retirement is near for the superstar. However, the Wizards could still benefit by trading for him both now and in the future. For starters, they certainly would sell out every game at Capital One Arena. We are getting to a point where time is running out to see Durant live in action. There is a sense of urgency to see him play as his NBA days may be numbered.
When you have a player as great as Kevin Durant, there is also a sense of urgency to win. Having him on your team makes you relevant again. With that sense of urgency to win, the Wizards would be more aggressive when it comes to adding talent to the team.
We could find the Wizards in a place where they simply want players who are able to contribute now and play at a high level. Those players could prove essential even after Durant retires from the league. That means they will still be a relevant team both now and in the future. Their window to win would be open longer. Additionally, it will accelerate the rebuild process in Washington. Certainly, the Wizards could benefit by trading for Durant, especially if the asking price is low.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!