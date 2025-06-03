How Black Smoke Could Save Wizards in NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards are preparing for the NBA Draft and rumors abound about what they might do. The rumors could end up being black smoke, and that could help the Wizards in their plans.
The only name that has been a consistent promise in this draft is Cooper Flagg. The former Duke Blue Devil feels like a sure thing at the moment. He has been a consistent number one pick in every mock draft. However, the other two players in the draft that are always mentioned are Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Ideally, the Wizards would want to draft one of those players. They may be able to do so as these rumors and black smoke continue to spread.
There have been quite a few names of players picking up traction over the weeks. This feels like it may only be the beginning of this, too, as more names will begin to follow as we get even closer to draft night. Baylor Bears Guard VJ Edgecombe is a player who has been in a lot of conversations lately.
Another name that has been in many conversations is Jeremiah Fears of the Oklahoma Sooners. He may be the hottest name at the moment for these rumors and black smoke. Every team needs a guard. He appears to be a lead guard who can change a franchise.
There certainly will be more names to follow of players that will get hot during the draft combine before the draft. Khaman Maluach (Duke) and Tre Johnson (Texas) are also names that may jump into the top three picks of this year's NBA Draft. This may open a way for the Wizards to draft one of the three players they hope to get in the draft: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, or Ace Bailey.
