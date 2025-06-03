Wizards Fanbase Shown to be Patient with Rebuild
Patience is an admirable quality, and the patience of the Washington Wizards' fanbase may be just what this team needs to thrive.
The rebuild of the Wizards is underway and is taking a bit longer than expected. The Wizards have seen several star players in and out of their doors. This goes over many years from Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and even Russell Westbrook. There has been a game of musical chairs in Washington. Despite their changes, the fanbase of the Wizards has been in a positive state.
In a survey that recently took place, the Wizards have the second-best fan base, which offered the least number of negative comments towards the team. The Wizards fanbase was only second to a franchise that has been one of the most respected teams of the decade, the San Antonio Spurs. The Wizards have been through a lot over the years. This is a team who seen many star players traded, a lot of losses, and a drought from the playoffs. There have even been coaches in and out as well. Still, the fans of the Wizards appear to trust the process.
Patience being sold and accepted for the Washington Wizards only allows them to be an even greater team in the future. Their plans have already been made to be successful thus far. Alex Sarr seems like the big man of the future. Bub Carrington was a spot starter for a lot of the season. However, he seems like a player who has star potential. Jordan Poole is the star of the team now. Additionally, Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly are wings that can play both sides of the ball on a high level.
