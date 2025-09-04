Ben Simmons Would Give Wizards Needed Boost
As free agency winds down, the Washington Wizards have a golden opportunity to reshape their future by signing one of the most intriguing names still available, Ben Simmons. He was a legend in Philadelphia with the 76ers early in his career. There, he looked like the future of the NBA as he made the all-star team and helped them compete in the playoffs for many years.
Things have changed over the years, as so much has happened with him mentally and physically. Despite recent struggles with injuries and consistency, Simmons remains a high-upside talent who, if healthy and mentally locked in, could completely transform this young Wizards roster.
Simmons brings a unique blend of size, skill, and versatility. At 6’10” with elite court vision and defensive instincts, he can legitimately play and guard every position on the floor. This flexibility would be a game-changer for the Wizards, allowing head coach Brian Keefe to deploy creative lineups and lean into a positionless style of basketball that favors athleticism, speed, and switch ability.
Offensively, Simmons thrives in transition, where his ability to push the tempo and create easy opportunities for teammates would elevate the entire offense. Players like Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson would benefit greatly from Simmons’ presence. Whether initiating the offense or playing off the ball, Simmons' feel for the game would take pressure off Washington’s young backcourt and allow them to grow without shouldering too much responsibility too soon.
Defensively, Simmons would be the anchor the Wizards desperately need. Teaming him with the big man, Alex Sarr, would give Washington a scary frontcourt pairing capable of switching, protecting the rim, and leading the defense vocally and by example. Defense has long been a weakness for the Wizards, and Simmons, when engaged, is elite in that area. Perhaps most importantly, Simmons comes at a potentially low cost.
With his market limited, Washington could secure his services on a team-friendly, short-term deal, minimizing risk while maximizing upside. It’s a no-brainer move for a franchise seeking identity and direction. Signing Ben Simmons wouldn’t just add talent; it would reshape the Wizards’ culture, style, and ceiling heading into the 2025–26 season.
