One Free Agent Suits Wizards Best
The 2025 NBA offseason has been one of the most active in recent memory. A flurry of free-agent signings and blockbuster trades has reshaped the league’s landscape. Yet amid the chaos, the Washington Wizards have remained surprisingly quiet.
With few notable signings, the team appears to be in a holding pattern, continuing its rebuild without making a significant splash in free agency. However, there are still some quality players available in free agency, such as former Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes, Jonathan Kuminga and Cam Thomas. Cam Thomas could be the piece the team needs for one specific role this upcoming season.
After finishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season, the Wizards are in clear need of scoring help, particularly off the bench. While players like Bub Carrington and the newly acquired CJ McCollum have shown flashes of offensive brilliance, the team often goes ice-cold during stretches when its starters rest. That’s where a player like Cam Thomas could make a major difference.
As a young guard previously with the Brooklyn Nets, he has earned a reputation as an explosive scorer. In fact, the Nets feel that’s all he brought to their team this past season, which may explain why they haven’t re-signed him. His ability to create his own shot and generate offense in bunches makes him a perfect candidate to lead a second unit.
In many ways, he mirrors the playing style of former NBA standouts like Lou Williams and Leandro Barbosa, both of whom thrived as instant-offense options off the bench and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.
For the Wizards, signing Cam Thomas would not only boost their offensive firepower but also give them a go-to scorer during those droughts that have plagued them in recent seasons. His skillset fits well in a bench role, where he could play freely and aggressively without disrupting the flow of the starting lineup.
While the Wizards continue to develop young talent and build through the draft, adding a dynamic scorer like Thomas could accelerate their progress. It would be a low-risk, high-reward move that addresses an obvious need, scoring depth. As the offseason winds down, Washington still has time to make a smart move. Cam Thomas might just be the spark they’re missing.
