Wizards Celebrate Four Year Anniversary of Last Playoff Win
It is good to enjoy and appreciate the little things in life when the opportunity presents itself. Life can become a bit of a struggle at times. Under those circumstances, we must find anything to cheer us up and give up hope. We need to have an optimistic outlook on the future. Remembering the good and successful moments we once had can do just that for us. This is something the Washington Wizards need to do.
The last couple of seasons have been brutal for the Wizards. They have had countless moments of failure where they haven’t had much to feel proud of. Despite their struggles, we can honestly say they now have one of the best young rosters in the NBA. With a young team, the Wizards aren’t expected to win on a consistent basis. On May 31, 2025, the Wizards celebrate four years and counting since they had their last playoff win.
The victory occurred during what was considered a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. This was a game many will remember because the Wizards had a member of the All-NBA 75 Team in future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook. He led the way for the Wizards, as he did something he is accustomed to doing: he recorded a triple-double. He ended the game with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists.
The Wizards won in close fashion by a score of 122-114. They avoided a sweep against the Sixers, but were eliminated in five games. The Wizards had a team led by Westbrook and Bradley Beal. They are hoping they can get back into the playoffs as early as next season. They may be one or two moves away from being a capable team in the Eastern Conference.
In the meantime, they need something to keep them encouraged. Remembering these moments will keep them motivated for next season with hopes of making the playoffs again.
