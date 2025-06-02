Former Wizards' Gilbert Arenas Offers Advice to Pacers Star
It can be difficult to explain something when you haven’t experienced it for yourself. Former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas has 12 years of experience in this position.
The Indiana Pacers are on their way to the NBA Finals, largely thanks to Tyrese Haliburton. He has been on a tear lately, and it feels like he may be on the verge of taking on a role and mantle that is up for grabs in the NBA, being the face of the league. On a recent podcast, Arenas said of Haliburton, “Listening to him talk, he’s an attractive guy. He seems funny, he has a fast-paced style.” This description of Haliburton describes Arenas throughout his time in the league.
Arenas continued, “He’s going to have to be like (Steph) Curry. That’s how he became it, because he wasn’t growing up. He wasn’t ranked growing up. That’s how it works. If you think about superstars, Kobe (Bryant) was a superstar in high school. If the kids don’t look at it and say I want to be like that, then it doesn’t matter.”
Arenas added, “Our stars that built this NBA, they did it both. Magic (Johnson) has it all, Michael Jordan has it all, but winning takes it to another level. But the personality is what starts it."
The Wizards prided themselves on the personality of Gilbert Arenas. He sold a lot of tickets and appeared to be the face of the league for a short period.
Arenas gave his heart and soul for 12 years in the NBA. He averaged 20 points per game throughout his NBA career. However, it feels like we may have been robbed of greatness when it comes to his career due to it being cut short with an in-house incident with Javaris Crittenton. Arenas went on a three-year run where he averaged 27 points per game. He was hitting shots and celebrating before the shots even went in.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!