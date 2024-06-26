Breaking News: Wizards Trade Young Star To Acquire Former Rookie Of The Year In Draft Night Trade
That may be the feeling in Washington right now as they made a deal that may come as a surprise to many. Just minutes before the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Wizards have traded away four-year pro Deni Avdija to the Portland Trailblazers. This move is hard to accept as Deni is coming off his best season as a pro as he averaged 15 PPG, seven RPG, to go along with four APG. Deni Avdija shot a career-high 50% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.
This move is a trade that is hard to swallow. However, this gives Deni a chance to become the star he is on the verge of becoming because he wasn't a priority for the Washington Wizards. Not only do they have the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft but Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are the team's stars. Deni Avdija finally gets a chance to be an alpha.
In return for trading Deni Avdija, the Washington Wizards receive former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon along with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Malcolm Brogdon has struggled with injuries over the years. However, when healthy, he is a force to be reckoned with. Adding the 14th overall pick in the NBA Draft is a valuable asset. The Wizards appear to be focused on their future. This may be the beginning of deals made by them.