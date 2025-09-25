Expect Wizards Second Unit To Shine Again
The 2024-25 season was one to forget for the Washington Wizards. All in all, they didn’t do much on either side of the ball.
Their offense was anemic. On far too many occasions did they dribble the air out of the ball before being forced to throw up a shot that didn’t have a chance in hell. Even when they called the right plays and they got a wide-open look, more times than not, they missed.
Defensively, they were equally as bad. Opposing teams were allowed to skip and glide right to the rim. They also gave up too many uncontested shots.
If we wanted, we could go on and on about the mental blunders, but that’s not the point here. We’re here to highlight the good.
When all else failed for the Wizards, the bench usually came in and gave them a fighting chance. Last season, their second unit ranked ninth in points per game, averaging 39.6 points a night. Scoring, though, wasn’t the only thing they did well. The second unit averaged 17.4 rebounds per game, good for seventh, and 8.7 assists, coming in at 12th in the league amongst second units.
The Wizards' bench players were also aggressive, getting to the line on average 7.8 times a night, good for fourth overall. If you think they were just out there running and gunning, think again. Their 45.7 field goal percentage was good for ninth.
No two years are the same, but there’s no reason to believe they can’t and won’t be at least equally as productive. The Wizards added Cam Whitmore. And while there’s a chance he could start, there’s also a decent chance he comes off the bench, adding to their firepower. Sharife Cooper was recently signed and could be the primary backup to Bub Carrington. Cooper’s career hasn’t panned out just yet, but he’s tormented overseas teams and is motivated to prove he belongs. We also can’t forget about recent No. 6 overall selection, Tre Johnson.
If we’re being honest, the Wizards will get blown off the court a lot this season, giving their bench players even more time to get out there and shine.
So while there’s a chance that Washington fans won’t have much to cheer for, the Wizards' bench players will make sure they put on a show every chance they get.
