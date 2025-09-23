Lottery Pick Tried Going to Wizards on Draft Night
Although there was no wrong pick for the Washington Wizards if they had not landed the first pick, as they did, fans will always wonder what could have been different if the draft had gone another way. What if the Wizards got the first pick and took Cooper Flagg? What if they fell outside the top six and had to settle for Jeremiah Fears or Derik Queen? This is something that can only be fantasized about and done if you are playing 2K.
Taking Tre Johnson was not a bad decision whatsoever, and it may be the best pick from the draft for his value. Johnson has the potential to be the best player from this draft class, along with winning the Rookie of the Year this season. However, the draft almost took a different turn, as a report emerged that Ace Bailey wanted to be drafted by Washington with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
Bailey ended up being selected fifth overall by the Utah Jazz, but this was not what he had wanted. He did not attend any workouts and made it clear he did not want to be drafted by specific teams, and it felt like the Wizards were on that list at times. However, it was confirmed by Marc Stein of The Stein Line that Bailey always wanted to end up in Washington.
This makes perfect sense, as Washington still needs to find their first option for the future. Johnson has that kind of upside, but so does Bailey. To determine who is the right pick, you have to look deeper than basketball and examine the person.
On one hand, you have Tre Johnson. An extremely young guard who is uber athletic. He has the potential to win Rookie of the Year over Flagg based on the position he finds himself in with the Wizards. Johnson could easily be a day one starter. He also did not cause any drama during the draft.
Then you have Ace Bailey, a forward who has excellent size and upside. However, he proved he can be a headache to deal with due to his pre-draft antics. Whether this was Bailey's doing or his agents, Will Dawkins and company do not want to deal with a player like that. It could ruin the team chemistry and make the rebuild last even longer.
Also, the Wizards have too many forwards at this point. It would be tough for Bailey to become a starter in his first season, unlike Johnson. Johnson just needs to beat out Bub Carrington or CJ McCollum, or wait until McCollum is potentially traded. Even if Washington had the fifth pick, I am confident they would take Johnson over Bailey 10 times out of 10.
