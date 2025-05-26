Former Wizards Making Surprising Impact in Conference Finals
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau isn't known for delving deep into his stockpile of bench players.
Unlike series rival Rick Carlisle, who mans the versatile Indiana Pacers on the other side of the Eastern Conference Finals, Thibodeau occasionally seems reluctant to play anyone outside of his top five or six guys.
Everyone thought they had his tried-and-true game plan all figured out, but he made several tweaks to his usual rotation that raised eyebrows and ultimately contributed to the Knicks winning their first game of the series.
He cut the series deficit to 2-1 by utilizing their bench more than he usually would between several adjustments. Some, like benching wing Josh Hart for guaranteed size and rebounding in Mitchell Robinson, were within his control, but Jalen Brunson's foul accumulation was not.
Thibodeau had to fill the guard minutes with some less familiar faces in a big spot, introducing several former Washington Wizards into the chaos.
Landry Shamet and Delon Wright each made a few fringe-rotation appearances throughout the Knicks' ongoing run to the conference finals as shooters and hustle defenders, injecting energy when New York needed it with spot minutes in Game 3 on Sunday. They each made a shot last night, bridging the gap in the middle of the game and easing the minutes burden usually placed on the starters.
It's a far cry from the kind of ball they were playing just a season ago in Washington, when the pair were spending their time playing low-leverage hoops in the 15-67 Wizards as some of the only veterans on the team.
They're not solely known for their time in DC, having each donned their fair share of NBA jerseys. Shamet's been lucky to spend all of his career on playoff teams up until he ended up in Washington, while the Knicks mark the tenth team Wright's suited up with.
Neither of them started their seasons in New York, too. Wright arriving midway through the campaign at the trade deadline while Shamet signed a G League contract with the team in December in order to make his return to the big leagues, and now they're both credited with helping a conference finalist get back on track in a competitive playoff series.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!