Top Prospect Stokes Rumors with Ties to Wizards
The NBA's Draft Combine has taken the place of lottery coverage, and some of the most promising prospects in this summer's class have made their cases for why rebuilding teams should take chances on them.
The Washington Wizards have held their cards close to their chest, with team general manager Will Dawkins reluctant to reveal anything besides the team's excitement towards getting back to scouting following Monday's lottery reveal disappointment, but Bub Carrington, one of his players, spoke openly to the media about an old friend of his who the team is sure to take a look at.
He shouted out Baltimore buddy Derik Queen as someone whom he'd like to see "come home," someone he grew up with who look like he'll fall right within the Wizards' range of the draft at #6.
Queen returned some of that familiarity with the franchise in his combine interviews on Wednesday, speaking on Carrington and his history with the organization.
"I know Bub really well," Queen said. "It would be really cool, us playing from the same spot together."
He also told reporters that his mom used to take him to Wizards games every year on his birthday growing up, and liked the area enough to enroll at the University of Maryland, where he quickly rattled off an All-Big Ten Rookie of the Year-winning freshman season.
The 20-year-old Queen profiles as one of the draft's big lottery swings, an uber-talented big with natural playmaking instincts with the potential to translate to the next level. He offers great vision for a 6'10 paint presence, has a sweet shot that already works from the midrange and free throw line along with advanced fundamentals.
His footwork, shotmaking and big-game presence is Jokic-esque, as he showed everyone in this past NCAA Tournament, and his positive rebounding and decent perimeter defensive package elevate him into one of the more intriguing prospects in this upcoming draft cycle. The DMV product already has some history with the team and its pieces, making him someone to watch as draft season unfolds.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!