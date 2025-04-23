Johnny Davis, at Long Last, Saves the Wizards
Among all of the swaps various NBA teams made at this most recent trade deadline, Washington pulled off one of the sneakier maneuvers.
Johnny Davis, Marvin Bagley III and a 2025 second-round pick each make for low-level trade assets on their own, but together, they were enough to get involved in a multiple team trade that brought back Marcus Smart from the Grizzlies and Memphis' lottery-protected first-round pick for this upcoming draft.
The long wait to see whether the protection would vanish or convert wasn't easy or comfortable, with the Grizzlies spending their post-deadline leg of the season embarking in a tailspin for the ages. The fringe contenders fell from second in the Western Conference standings all the way into Play-In Tournament territory in time for the regular season to conclude.
They blew a tight one to the Golden State Warriors to fall into the tournament's final elimination game, eventually holding off the Dallas Mavericks for the conference's final playoff spot. That clinching victory ensured that the pick will stay outside of the lottery and with the Wizards.
In a cynical way, Johnny Davis, the former top-10 pick who never came close to meeting any real expectations with the team who drafted him, ended up saving the Wizards in what will likely go down as one of the more lopsided trades of the 2020s.
Davis tried his best, enduring several hard years bouncing back and forth between the G League and fringe big league minutes during Wizards garbage time, but his fit in Washington was doomed nearly instantly.
The one-time top prospect spent consistent time towards the top of draft boards in the summer of 2022, a combo guard with go-to scoring potential, two-way upside and experience dominating the Big 10 at Wisconsin. His lottery selection made sense at the time, yet he never did end up looking comfortable doing anything for the Wizards besides the occasional dogged defensive possession.
Davis' playing time peaked in his rookie season when he averaged 15.1 minutes in 28 games played, never developing any kind of role on offense after his shooting form mysteriously lost its rhythm sometime before his Wizards debut. He never rediscovered that touch or confidence, last playing in the league on Feb. 2 before getting traded alongside fellow former blue chip prospect Bagley and eventually getting waived by the Grizzlies.
That exchange looked like the merciful end to the tragic story between Washington and Davis, but the Grizzlies squeezing out that final win changed that trade from a risky swing into a potential great swap for a draft pick just outside of the lottery. The league settled its tie-breaking scenarios yesterday, officially granting Memphis/Washington number 18.
Davis, for all the disappointment and confusion he caused, has left the franchise that once took a chance with him on a strange, unconventionally positive note.
