Wizards Voted Second-Worst NBA Organization
The Athletic revealed their annual player poll results on Tuesday, providing the public with anonymous answers on who they believe are the NBA's best and worst players or features.
The lack of a name attached to each player's vote means they can, in theory, speak their mind without the threat of blowback, resulting in some brutally honest results. Among those questions included "What is the league's worst organization," to which the Washington Wizards received 20.4% of the 113 votes cast.
The Charlotte Hornets led the field with 38.1% of the vote, nearly double the disrespect that the Wizards pulled in, while no other organization, save for the Pelicans at 11.5%, earned more than a 10% share of the results.
This didn't come as a surprise to anyone, with Washington and Charlotte having been consistently mentioned as popular names to this leg of the survey across the 2020s. While the pair of rebuilders have experienced lengthy postseason droughts, the Wizards have won a playoff series much more recently than the Hornets, accomplishing the feat last in 2017 while Charlotte fans haven't seen it done since 2002.
It's a tough reminder for Wizards fans that even though there's excitement in the air concerning the positive, draft-driven direction the franchise has taken, the team still has a long way to go before they're seen as a competent destination.
The only way to improve that reputation is to keep building the right way, and players inside their walls will notice and talk. Khris Middleton said it best during his exit interview, referencing how the franchise has impressed him beyond what he's heard around the league. "You hear the rumors about what's going on here, what type of organization it is, but once I got here, I can definitely say that hasn't been the case at all."
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!