NBA Can't Overlook Wizards Rookie

The Washington Wizards have a rookie flying under the radar.

Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) shoots a three-point jump shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
When people think of the Washington Wizards young core, many think of No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, potential point guard of the future Bub Carrington or last year's No. 7 overall pick Bilal Coulibaly. However, there is one player that people shouldn't forget about.

The Wizards made a trade on draft night to move back into the first round, selecting Miami guard Kyshawn George with the No. 24 overall pick back in June.

With a rebuilding team, the Wizards could give a lot of playing time to a player like George, who isn't acting like a rookie during training camp.

“Just his poise, the way he's playing. His confidence in taking open shots, he's really long and athletic, so he's good on the defensive end as well,” Poole said via ClutchPoints reporter Joshua Valdez. “All of our young guys have been coming along really well. I'm excited.”

George, who doesn't turn 21 until December, was one of the best 3-point shooters of the most recent draft class. The Swiss guard shot just over 40 percent in his lone collegiate season, proving he could be a strong shooter on the next level.

Shooting from distance in the NBA is vastly different than college, but George should be given an opportunity at reps in Washington moreso than any other potential team he could have landed on.

The Wizards' goal for the season is to determine which players are worth keeping around for the long haul. George is a candidate for that, and the best part about his prospect is that he has time on his side. Coach Brian Keefe shouldn't expect much out of George in his rookie year, but he can set a foundation that could blossom into a long and fruitful NBA career.

Jeremy Brener
