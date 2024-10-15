Wizards Star Among Most Likely Trade Candidates
With the 2024-25 NBA season almost here, the Washington Wizards are going to be a very intriguing team to monitor for quite a few reasons.
First and foremost, the roster looks better than it has over the last couple of years. The Wizards are very hopeful that they can take the next step and be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.
Secondly, there is a very good chance that Washington will be very active in trade discussions.
Looking at the roster, players like Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas certainly seem like potential trade chips. Another player to keep a close eye on will be forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kurt Helin of NBC Sports has named Kuzma as one of the most likely players to be traded during the upcoming season before the deadline.
"Kuzma averaged 22.2 points and 6.6 rebounds a game last season, he’s not a great 3-point shooter (33.6% last season, in line with his career average) and is a minus defender. Kuzma can provide solid rotational depth at the forward spot and is on a reasonable contract, making $23.5 million this season, and that number decreases each of the next two years (to $19.4 million in 2026-27). Teams like that contract, and it’s very tradable if they need to flip him again," Helin wrote.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Kuzma put together a strong year. He played in 70 games, averaging 22.2 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Kuzma also shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from three-point range.
At 29 years old, the Wizards certainly could opt to keep Kuzma. There should be no desperation to move him just to make a trade.
However, if they get blown away by an aggressive trade offer, they should consider pulling the trigger on a deal.
Following a season full of trade rumors around Kuzma last year, it sure sounds like fans should buckle up for more of the same. He is certainly viewed around the league as a player that could be moved.
