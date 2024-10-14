Wizards Coach Reveals Biggest Need From Alex Sarr
The Washington Wizards are heading towards the 2024-25 NBA season with big goals of taking a step forward and being a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. They would love to be a contender for a spot in the play-in tournament at the end of the year.
Alex Sarr, the team's No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, is going to be asked to be a key part of turning those goals into reality.
With the regular season right around the corner, head coach Brian Keefe spoke out about his rookie forward. He also revealed the main thing that he needs from Sarr heading into his first NBA season.
“He's made 'em [his shots], so it's great. He stretches the floor and he's been working really hard on that,” Keefe said. “But again, number one thing is defense. Defense, defense, defense.”
Standing in at 7-foot-0 and 224 pounds, Sarr has the size to be a serious impact player defensively. He should be able to help defend the rim and he has the athleticism to move his feet and be a solid on-ball defender against opposing forwards as well.
Offensively, Sarr can step out and knock down shots, put the ball on the floor and create his own shot, or even play with his back to the basket.
He still has a lot of work to do to develop his offensive game, but the raw talent is there for him to be good.
Right off the bat to begin his career, Sarr's biggest impact could come on the defensive end of the floor and in rebounding. Both of those things will be keys to him being a quality role players as a rookie.
It will be interesting to see how his rookie season ends up going. Sarr has big-time potential, but there are a lot of who are concerned about his ability to become a piece that truly impacts the Wizards' franchise at a high level moving forward.
That being said, Keefe is clearly high on his ability and is hoping to see the rookie forward focus on his defensive ability during his rookie year.
