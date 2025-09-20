Perfect Trade Partner Does Exist for Wizards

Inside The Wizards

With the Washington Wizards having a surplus of players under contract this season, they could offer an enticing package for this young forward.

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are approaching the 2025-26' NBA season with a full deck. They have 21 players on their roster, 18 regular contracts and three two-way slots filled.

For a team that won just 18 games last season, the Wizards decided not to run it back when they traded Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans for CJ McCollum. Months before this deal, Washington also unloaded power forward Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for veteran small forward Khris Middleton.

Small forward & former NBA champion Khris Middleton would make a great trade candidate for the Washington Wizards this year.
Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) looks on during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Essentially, the Wizards traded one former NBA champion for another. Perhaps they could pull off a similar swap with a potential partner on the opposite coast.

The Golden State Warriors have a different dilemma with their roster. After a shocking trip to the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors look to add more pieces to their roster with multiple openings available, making Golden State the perfect trade partner for Washington.

Jonathan Kuminga is a former NBA champion in the league. The Golden State Warriors' forward would fit the Washington Wizards.
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Another former NBA champion for another and more to help the Wizards.

Kuzma won the 2020 NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton won it the next year with Milwaukee. On the last year of his current contract, the former Bucks forward makes for an ideal trade candidate.

Golden State is looking to re-sign or extend Jonathan Kuminga. Washington has quite a few wing players, even without Middleton. The Wizards have a pair of 21-year-olds in Kyshawn George and Cam Whitmore.

After a season-ending injury last March, forward Corey Kispert is set to return for the Wizards season, unless he's traded.
Mar 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

They also have Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly. Of those four, Kispert is the more expendable player. Especially since Coulibaly and George are still playing on their rookie contracts, and Whitmore was just added to the Wizards this summer.

Kuminga is 6'7'' but slides in as a power forward with versatility. He averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. With four seasons to his credit, the former NBA G League Ignite player earned an NBA championship in his rookie season.

Forwards Corey Kispert and Jonathan Kuminga could swap teams between the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors.
Nov 4, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Allowing the Warriors to sign-and-trade Kuminga to the Wizards in exchange for multiple players helps fill Golden State's roster and gives young but established talent in Washington, while clearing up cap space. A fresh start for Kispert may be beneficial after going down last season in mid-March.

Thus, an agreement from the Washington Wizards to send Middleton, Kispert, and another player or future second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors gain of a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft would be big, since the Charlotte Hornets currently Golden State's.

The Washington Wizards' Alex Sarr is poised for a big season. Adding the Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga could help.
Mar 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) grabs a rebound during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Should Kuminga play on a qualifying one-year tender with the Warriors, a midseason swap involving Kuminga for Kispert and the second-round draft capital could suffice.

If under team control by the Wizards, they can partner Kuminga and Alex Sarr. Washington could then start McCollum and Bub Carrington as the two guards and Coulibaly as the other forward. That potentially is a golden fit for the Wizards.

Scott Conrad
