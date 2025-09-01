Inside The Wizards

Three Untouchable Players on Wizards' Roster

This trio of Washington Wizards should be left alone from trade talks and speculation if the franchise wants to end their current playoff drought.

Scott Conrad

Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) reacts after the Wizards win against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are a franchise that is not only in the midst of a playoff drought of four year, but also gets mentioned in trade speculation. For instance, power forward Kyle Kuzma was ultimately flipped for small forward Khris Middleton.

The former Milwaukee Buck and one-time NBA champion adds a level of experience that the Wizards locker room hasn't seen in years. Yet, Middleton may not remain with the team by the end of the season.

With that being said, there are other players who joined the Wizards recently via trade. CJ McCollum was sent to Washington in place of Jordan Poole. Cam Whitmore signed with the Wizards after leaving the Houston Rockets.

As head coach Brian Keefe works through his lineups and assesses his assets, the Wizards have three players that should not be touched.

Alex Sarr, one of three untouchable members of the Washington Wizards this season
Alex Sarr

Last year's lottery pick in Alex Sarr gives Washington hopes of finding a capable big man like past Wizards Marcin Gortat, Gheorghe Mureșan and Moses Malone.

In his rookie season, Sarr averaged 13 points and 6.5 rebounds in 67 games. Both marks were good enough to be in the leagues top 100.

The 20-year-old produced more combined blocks and steals than turnovers. Coughing up the ball was a major area of concern for the Wizards last season, too.

While many teams could be looking for a versatile big man, Washington should keep Sarr from other's requests and wish lists. There is only room to grow for the Wizards young player.

With the losses of Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas, the team needs all the rebounding help it can get. Thus, making Sarr highly coveted internally.

Second-year point guard Bub Carrington looks to be a part of the Wizards future for years to come.
Bub Carrington

As mentioned, turnovers were a major area of concern for the Wizards last season. Carrington, another rookie for Washington last season, had the team's second highest assist to turnover ratio (2.6).

Malcolm Brogdon was tied with Carrington but is no longer with the team. Carrington is the projected starting point guard for the Wizards when the regular season starts.

His best game of the season came against their Southeast Division rival, the Orlando Magic. Carrington scored a career-best of 32 points while recording nine rebounds and seven assists. He also committed just one turnover in the game, as well.

Carrington makes a viable option for Keefe when figuring his lineups. Looking to improve on an 18-64 record and sneak into the playoffs or Play-In.

Washington Wizards rookie Tre Johnson should be untouchable as the team looks to end an ongoing playoff drought.
Tre Johnson

The Wizards took this guard with the sixth overall pick of the NBA Draft back in June. Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George are talented wings, this rookie could be the playmaker Washington has been without since the days of John Wall or Russell Westbrook.

Johnson, the former Texas Longhorn, averaged nearly 20 points a game last year in college. He also shot close to 40% from deep. That's almost six percent better than the Wizards' average from three last year.

The Wizards rookie guard broke the Longhorns' previous single-game record that Kevin Durant previously held. Johnson tallied 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in the overtime loss against the Arizona Razorbacks.

Production like that make Johnson, along with Sarr and Carrington, untouchable. There are other trade pieces on the roster such as McCollum, Middleton, and wings like Corey Kispert. Keefe and the Wizards organization should let this trio grow.

Published
