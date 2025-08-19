Wizards All-Star May Leave Team Before New Guard
The Washington Wizards have seen their fair share of roster turnover during the last few seasons. The franchise has seen cornerstone pieces such as Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the recently retired John Wall leave.
In the past twelve months, there are two players that bring quite the resume with them to Washington. The Wizards added Khris Middleton right before last season's trade deadline. That is how the team was able to unload forward Kyle Kuzma.
During the offseason, a deal was struck with the New Orleans Pelicans that essentially sent Jordan Poole packing and brought CJ McCollum to the nation's capital. While both players are no longer with their original teams, which one is likely to stay and who is perhaps already on their way out.
The case for why CJ McCollum stays
The former Portland Trailblazer was one half of the one-two punch in the back court with Damian Lillard. While Dame has since made his return to the Pacific Northwest, one of the All-Star's former teammates is now with the Wizards.
McCollum is an immediate upgrade to Washington's roster and some of their woes from the 2024-25 NBA season. For his career, the former Pelican guard is a 39.7% shooter from behind the arc.
The soon-to-be 34 year old is a free agent after this season. If he gels well with the youthful and athletic locker room and buys into head coach Brian Keefe's culture and playbook, this connection could go on past this season.
If not, McCollum could serve as a vital trade piece just like one of his new teammates on the Wizards.
The case for why Khris Middleton doesn't
That player is none other than Khris Middleton. Even after his rookie season with the Detroit Pistons, the Charleston, South Carolina native already found himself with a new team, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Middleton has averaged 16.6 points and made 38.7% of his attempts from deep. He nearly doubled his steals per game average since joining the Wizards. He went from .7 steals a game with Milwaukee to 1.3 steals per game with Washington.
A former NBA champion, the Wizards were looking for someone with his experience to complement a roster of predominantly younger athletes. However, an aging three-time All-Star isn't exactly the piece a team builds around after finishing last in their division two years in a row.
Middleton has been in the playoffs every year since 2015 with the exception of one (2016). That level of consistency also makes the former Texas A&M product an asset.
Should the Wizards be out of playoff contention by February, they may look to offload the veteran to his fourth different team in his career. The good news is that Washington is sure to get a decent return for the small forward.
Verdict: Khris Middleton is more likely to leave the Washington Wizards before CJ McCollum.
