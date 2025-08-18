One Position Torched Wizards The Most Last Season
The Washington Wizards were unhappy with their performance last season. During the offseason, the team has sent guard Jordan Poole off to the New Orleans Pelicans for a more accomplished scorer, CJ McCollum.
Through the 2025 NBA Draft, the Wizards made more upgrades to the roster by adding rookies Tre Johnson, Will Riley and Jamir Atkins. Fingers crossed, this fixes a major area of need to make Washington's defense better this season.
Last year, the Wizards managed to defend against opposing power forwards the best. It was the only spot of the five on the court that they allowed to give up less than 20 points per game.
However, Washington struggled in preventing this position to go off against them.
The Wizards' had little to no resistance to opposing shooting guards from scoring.
Washington did not earn their third win of the season last year until December 7 when they faced the Denver Nuggets at home. It took the Wizards 21 games accomplish that feat. They had 18 losses already by that point thanks to a 16-game losing streak.
According to Statmuse.com, head coach Brian Keefe's team couldn't prevent 2,768 total points from this position. Washington held all four other positions below 2,000 total points on the season.
Ways that the Wizards can cut down on opposing shooting guards from going off on them is to take better control of the basketball. Washington was tied with the Charlotte Hornets for the fourth-highest turnover rate (14.9/game) in the league. Their defense was forcing many turnovers, either.
Position
Points Per Game
Point Guard
24.7
Shooting Guard
33.8
Small Forward
25.4
Power Forward
19.9
Center
23.7
The Wizards were one of five teams in the league who had a negative differential over 3% or higher in terms of field goal percentage. Meaning, they allowed just about every team to shoot the ball better than they did.
Washington also allowed their opponents to shoot better than 36% from behind the arc. They were the sixth-worst team in the NBA Eastern Conference and 11th worst overall.
All of these factors contributed to the Wizards allowing the two-spot to have the most success against them in the 2024-25 NBA season. Washington's three preseason games should be an excellent chance for them to attack this trend. Hopefully, the changes that have been made can rectify the situation.
