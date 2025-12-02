Wizards Struggling With Consistency

The Washington Wizards are struggling tremendously this season as they currently own the worst record in the league. Their poor start to the season isn’t just about losses, as it also speaks to deeper issues. The Wizards have had a plethora of defensive breakdowns, offensive inconsistencies, and a roster that is still very much a work in progress.

How Have the Wizards Struggled to Find Consistency

This entire Wizards team has struggled to play to the best of their ability and even their potential this season. We aren’t getting the best out of any player on this team every game. However, two players in particular, both Kyshawn George and CJ McCollum, embody the Wizards’ unpredictability.

Sometimes they show real promise, but more often their performances fluctuate between being an encouraging and promising piece to the team to being a misfit that the Wizards may need to move off from.

For McCollum, the results have often fallen short of expectations. Once a reliable scorer, he’s struggled to find rhythm in Washington. McCollum has been forced into ball-handling and playmaking roles that don’t play to his strengths, thanks in no small part to subpar point guard play around him. The lack of structured offense and dependable spacing has made it hard for him to settle in.

As for George, while there have been flashes of games where he looks like a cornerstone for the future, we have seen too often his contributions diminish after a good game, and he fails to consistently impose himself.

That inconsistency mirrors the wider team trend: flashes of competence, but rarely sustained effort or execution. Injuries have only added to these problems. The team has dealt with multiple absences, leaving lineups unsettled and forcing other players into larger roles, which they’re not quite accustomed to. When your rotation is in constant flux, establishing chemistry and consistency becomes nearly impossible.

Coaching is another piece of the puzzle. Many people feel that the offensive schemes and rotations under the current coaching staff haven’t provided clarity or structure. Many people wonder if Brian Keefe is the right individual to lead the Wizards from the head coaching position. Veterans like McCollum thrive under disciplined systems with clear roles, something the Wizards haven’t successfully delivered.

Additionally, the youth and inexperience of the roster cannot be ignored. This is a very young, raw squad. It is clear as day that the Wizards, as a group, are still learning not only how to play in the NBA but how to win under pressure.

Mistakes, poor spacing, and defensive collapses are all things to expect from a team still growing. In the end, the Wizards are caught in a vicious cycle. Injuries destabilize lineups, lack of experience and cohesion leads to poor performances. The coaching uncertainty prevents players like George and McCollum from finding a groove. Until Washington finds more stability, whether in health, structure, or experience, consistency will remain an issue for this team.

