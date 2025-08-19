Wizards Legend John Wall Announces Retirement
John Wall, 11-year NBA veteran, has announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association. Wall played the majority of his career with the Washington Wizards, playing nine seasons with the squad. Wall also had short stints with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Wall averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game throughout his career. During his 11 seasons, Wall would be named an All-Star five times, All-NBA third team in 2017, All-Defensive second team in 2015, All-Rookie first team, and finish seventh in MVP voting in 2017.
A ruptured achilles tendon in 2019 ultimately derailed his career, as he was never able to recover from that injury. Wall was only able to play 32 games in the 2018-2019 season, and he was on pace for another All-NBA appearance, averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. This season was in the middle of his prime, as the Wizards legend was only 28 when the injury happened.
After the injury, he was traded to the Rockets for Russell Westbrook, where both players had good seasons in their new homes. He would average 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 40 games. Wall was never the same player again, as the lingering pain from his Achilles injury was always there, nagging at him. After his lone season in Houston, he then played for the Clippers alongside Paul George, who almost joined Wall and the Wizards a long time ago.
With the Clippers, his final stint in the NBA, the Kentucky guard put up a valiant season. He came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season, and would average 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Little did fans know, this was the last time we would see Wall play in the NBA.
Wall will surely have his number retired in Washington, and number two will forever hang in the rafters, symbolizing the joy and passion he brought to the court when he played. The only question surrounding Wall is whether he will make the Hall of Fame. Basketball Reference gives him a 32.39 percent chance to make the Hall of Fame. It seems unlikely he will, as he only played 11 seasons and never made a conference finals. It does not matter to Wizards fans, though, if he makes the Hall of Fame or not, as no matter what, John Wall will live forever in the hearts of DC sports fans.
