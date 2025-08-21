John Wall’s Five Best Wizards Games
Being the first overall pick of the NBA Draft already sets your professional basket career nicely for history to be made. Having your name announced to five All-Star selections also accomplishes that. Former Washington Wizards point guard John Wall did both.
Wall was the NBA Slam-Dunk Contest Champion in 2014. Wall was also named to the All-Rookie First Team (2011), the NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2015) and the All-NBA Third Team (2017).
Five games stand out that not only depict what Wall meant to the Wizards' locker room and organization, but how he developed his legacy with his first NBA team. Here they are.
5. Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers (November 2, 2011)
It didn't take John Wall long to record his first 20-point performance. In his second NBA game ever, the former Kentucky Wildcat put up 28 points thanks to his making eight of his ten free throw attempts. Wall also recorded nine assists in back-to-back games to open up his career.
But what makes this one of Wall's top five greatest games as a Wizard is that he turned out in his home debut. Live at the nation's capital, the Wizards' point guard not only bested his 28-point and nine-assist performance, but recorded his first ever double-double.
With 29 points and 13 assists, Wall made people pay attention to him early on in his NBA career. He was even more productive at the line, too. Washington's rookie went 11-for-14 at the charity stripe. It was more than just an individual performance, it was a first win of the season to his team.
4. Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Clippers (March 23, 2012)
In that same season, Wall would record 14 more games where he scored 20 points or per game. However, it was during his first ever game on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers that the rookie earned his first 30-point performance.
Wall played 51 minutes and recorded another double-double for Washington. The Wizards lost in the second overtime, 127-119. Coincidentally, the Clippers were the last team that Wall played for before calling it quits this week.
3. Washington Wizard vs. Philadelphia 76ers (March 6, 2016)
In his career, John Wall had eight triple-doubles, as all but one of them were with Washington. Furthermore, of those, he had only one on the road. That game was during the 2015-2016 NBA season for Wall. He posted a career-high average of 4.9 rebounds that season.
On the road against the 76ers, Wall put up 16 points, 13 rebounds, 14 assists with ease. The Wizards' guard went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Finally, a career night for Wall resulted in another win for the Washington Wizards.
This game can't be Wall's best or second best as he also committed nine turnovers that evening.
2. Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic (December 6, 2016)
John Wall became a scoring machine since he first broke into the league. During the 2016-17 season, the Wizards' best scorer only had one game in which he put up less than 10 points.
Even in that game, he tallied nine points in a road loss to the Boston Celtics. With his career game-high of 52 points that Wall had two months prior, people have forgiven him for it.
Wall made five shots from behind the arc, which was the most he made in a game that month. He had nearly 45% of the Wizards' points in a losing effort to the Magic. Orlando beat Washington,124-116.
That's why there's perhaps one game from Wall that's even better.
1. Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics (May 2, 2017)
While most of John Wall's best games seem to have come in a losing effort, this one stands out on its own. This double-double outing from the Wizards' star was newsworthy for weeks.
Despite losing Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Celtics, Wall logged a 40-point game and had 13 assists to go with it.
Though the Wizards did not win this game or this round of the playoffs, it was on the heels of this game that gave Washington the ability and confidence to tie the series against Boston twice. After winning Games 3 and 4 at home, the Wizards drew even with the Celtics and did so again in Game 6 to force a win-or-else playoff series finale.
Wall was stopped from a Conference Finals appearance that year. However, he was remembered for more than one legendary performance that season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!