Rookie Guard Already Considered Among Wizards' Top Weapons
The 2024-25 Washington Wizards had no shortage of long-term talent, accumulated over several draft classes since the start of their lengthy rebuild, but they didn't have any scorers like Tre Johnson.
Their needs for creative bucket-getting, blinding efficiency and raw confidence helped him land in DC as the sixth pick off of the 2025 NBA Draft board, sent to a franchise in desperate need for the player to lead them on the court and through the dark.
Even his new teammates, a mixture of slightly-more experienced, talent-rich prospects and grizzled veterans, are acutely aware of what he brings to the table, with numerous Wizards going on record gushing about his intrigue at the team's Media Day.
Kyshawn George noted his confidence, shot-making and focus. Corey Kispert, a veteran shooter who recognizes efficiency and knows what it takes to stick around, took note of Johnson's drive to improve, as well as the rookie's own carefully-crafter jump shot. Bub Carrington kept it simple: "I pass to him, he'll better shoot it."
That's the sort of potential required for the Wizards to veer in Johnson's direction this past summer after a season of hard-earned tanking, a prospect that initially looks to go against the draft principles they've preached since this front office took over.
They've mostly targeted defensive-minded youth with length, athleticism and at least some raw scoring tools, enough for their development system to hone as they look to construct their own NBA stars. Johnson is none of those things, a professional scorer who still has a lot of work to do as a defender and filling in the gaps.
But it's his awareness of his shortcomings that caught the Wizards' eye. They're drafting players for their mentalities as well as their basic basketball-skillsets, and Johnson has spent the offseason all the way up to Media Day by emphasizing his own drive to improve.
New veteran CJ McCollum actually saw a danger in Johnson's single-minded focus, warning the rookie against allowing basketball to envelop every aspect of his life. "Without balance, there's chaos," he explained in detailing his early conversations with his fellow scorer. And even there, Johnson was honest about his failing to hold up on making any ground on finding work-life balance.
The Wizards sound encouraged about his ability to raise their offense, one of their many areas of concern following the team's most recent 64-loss season. If there's one player who has what it takes on the floor and behind the scenes to give them a fresh boost, it's the "kid from Texas."
