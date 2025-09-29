Young Wizards Wings Have Long-Standing Relationship
The Washington Wizards' accumulation of talent amidst their arduous rebuild has brought them into contact with several former DMV products, with various long-standing bonds making it that much easier for the young roster to mesh as they go forth in attempting to pull the franchise in the right direction.
Baltimore's own Bub Carrington invited some local flavor to last season's Wizards, and he won't be alone in providing some hometown charm to the roster. Maryland native Cam Whitmore is back in his hometown for a fresh run at building on his first-round potential, and he already has plenty of experience with one of the Wizards' most outspoken prospects before they've even logged an NBA minute on the same side of the court.
Carrington, who spoke at the team's Media Day, set the tone early with some simple thoughts on his old friend: "He's my son."
Carrington went on to give a more in-depth scouting report on his highlight-heavy teammate, stating, "Cam's gonna bring a lot of energy, you're gonna get up out of your seat a lot watching Cam. He's an ultimate competitor, he's trying to bring it every night, and that's one thing we need and definitely appreciate about him on this team."
Whitmore provided the opposite interpretation of their relationship when it was his turn at the podium, referring to the younger Carrington as his "little brother."
Even if Whitmore does have an extra season in the league under his belt, he's the one who's looking for a fresh start in DC. He landed in the NBA a year before Carrington in the 2023 NBA Draft, falling to the Houston Rockets while the Wizards rolled the dice with Bilal Coulibaly.
Following a summertime trade for the top prospect-turned-little-used reserve, he looks to build on his defensive and playmaking repertoire while continuing to excel as a downhill athlete and scorer.
Carrington, who earned an appearance on the All-Rookie Second Team, wasn't immune from his own offseason improvements. The sweet-shooting combo guard looked to be growing into the potential on-ball threat of the future last season (though he's currently resisting the point guard label), getting to his spots and creating for others while lacking Whitmore's pure slashing threat.
"Getting downhill and finishing efficiently was probably the weakest part of my game," he admitted. "Be more creative getting downhill, getting two feet in the paint...I plan on just being more polished. Everything that I do has more sense of purpose."
The pair of wings will have plenty of opportunity to continue developing in tandem in another season of likely tanking, where they, along with the vast plethora of young options on Brian Keefe's roster, will make cases for regular rotational minutes starting in the coming weeks.
