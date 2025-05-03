Should Wizards Trade or Keep Marcus Smart
Sometimes, the best moves in life are the moves nobody sees coming. Those moves tend to catch people by surprise and give you the advantage in life. However, there are many moments in life where a move may be made to make the next move. The Washington Wizards have tough decisions to make this offseason.
At the NBA Trade Deadline, the Wizards brought in one of the best defensive guards in the league, Marcus Smart. At this point in his career, it appears he has reached the peak of his career. Despite him being a veteran now, he is still a good player and offers good support to the younger guys on the team. Smart can be compared to a player-coach as he brings a lot to the team both on and off the court.
As the Wizards are in their offseason and preparing for next season, one question is on the back of everyone’s mind. Should The Wizards Trade or Keep Marcus Smart? Similar to Khris Middleton, Smart is a valuable asset to the team. He has been able to play meaningful minutes for the Wizards. His energy alone has helped the Wizards win quite a few games this past season.
He has one year remaining on his contract, as he is making top dollar off his deal at the moment. Keeping Smart around would free up salary cap space for next summer of 2026 summer. That will help the Wizards during free agency if they decide to go big-name hunting and sign a top star then. Also, keeping Smart around may bring in the opportunity for him to take a team-friendly deal where he wouldn’t demand much money.
The decision to keep Smart is simply smart, as he proved to be a valuable player to both the team and even the coaching staff. He is a player who could be extremely valuable once the Wizards are a title contender. The way things are going, that may be sooner rather than later.
